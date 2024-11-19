Te gry powalczą o najważniejsze wyróżnienie. Musisz je znać

Oto gry, które w tym roku zawalczą o najważniejszą statuetkę w branży gier wideo. Kto zgarnie nagrody w tegorocznej, jubileuszowej odsłonie The Game Awards?

The Game Awards to w tej chwili bez wątpienia największa impreza z nagrodami dla rynku gier wideo. Nie chodzi o same nagrody — chociaż te elektryzują miliony graczy na całym świecie — lecz liczy się również kolosalna liczba zapowiedzi nowych produkcji. W tym roku wydarzenie świętuje swoje 10. urodziny, a oficjalnym jego partnerem jest Amazon, który na swojej oficjalnej stronie, przynajmniej tej amerykańskiej, ma całą sekcję poświęconą nagrodom i grom, które powalczą o najważniejsze wyróżnienie. Statuetki rozdane zostaną w piątek 13 grudnia, a dziś poznajemy wszystkie nominacje.

Reklama

The Game Awards 2024. Nominacje do najważniejszych nagród w branży gier wideo

Gra roku

Najlepsza fabuła w grze

Metaphor: ReFantazio – Sega, Atlus, Studio Zero

– Sega, Atlus, Studio Zero Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Square Enix

– Square Enix Senua's Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory, Xbox Game Studios

– Ninja Theory, Xbox Game Studios Like A Dragon – Sega, Amusement Vision

– Sega, Amusement Vision Silent Hill 2 – Konami, Bloober Team

Najlepsza gra niezależna

UFO 50 – Mossmouth

– Mossmouth Animal Well – Shared Memory LLC, Bigmode

– Shared Memory LLC, Bigmode Neva – Devolver Digital, Nómada Studio

– Devolver Digital, Nómada Studio Balatro – LocalThunk, Playstack

– LocalThunk, Playstack Lorelei and the Laser Eyes – Annapurna Interactive, Simogo

Najlepsza rozwijana gra

Fortnite – Epic Games

– Epic Games Diablo IV – Blizzard Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios

– Blizzard Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios Helldivers II – Sony Interactive Entertainment, Arrowhead Game Studios

– Sony Interactive Entertainment, Arrowhead Game Studios Final Fantasy XIV – Square Enix

– Square Enix Destiny 2 – Bungie, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Najlepsza gra multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Activision, Treyarch

– Activision, Treyarch Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Saber Interactive, Focus Home Interactive

– Saber Interactive, Focus Home Interactive TEKKEN 8 – Bandai Namco Entertainment

– Bandai Namco Entertainment Helldivers II – Sony Interactive Entertainment, Arrowhead Game Studios

– Sony Interactive Entertainment, Arrowhead Game Studios Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo, Nintendo Cube

Najlepsza gra akcji

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Activision, Treyarch

– Activision, Treyarch Black Myth Wukong – Game Science

– Game Science Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Saber Interactive, Focus Home Interactive

– Saber Interactive, Focus Home Interactive Helldivers II – Sony Interactive Entertainment, Arrowhead Game Studios

– Sony Interactive Entertainment, Arrowhead Game Studios Stellar Blade – Sony Interactive Entertainment, SHIFT UP Corporation

Najlepsza gra RPG

Metaphor: ReFantazio – Sega, Atlus, Studio Zero

– Sega, Atlus, Studio Zero Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Square Enix

– Square Enix Like A Dragon – Sega, Amusement Vision

– Sega, Amusement Vision Dragon's Dogma II – Capcom

– Capcom Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – FromSoftware, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Najbardziej wyczekiwana gra

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo, Retro Studios

– Nintendo, Retro Studios Monster Hunter Wilds – Capcom

– Capcom Ghost of Yōtei – Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sucker Punch Productions

– Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sucker Punch Productions Death Stranding 2: On the Beach – Sony Interactive Entertainment, Kojima Productions

– Sony Interactive Entertainment, Kojima Productions Grand Theft Auto VI – Rockstar Games

Najlepsza oprawa artystyczna

Astro Bot – Sony Interactive Entertainment, Team Asobi

– Sony Interactive Entertainment, Team Asobi Metaphor: ReFantazio – Sega, Atlus, Studio Zero

– Sega, Atlus, Studio Zero Black Myth Wukong – Game Science

– Game Science Neva – Devolver Digital, Nómada Studio

– Devolver Digital, Nómada Studio Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – FromSoftware, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Najlepsza gra mobilna

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket – Creatures Inc., The Pokemon Company International, Inc.

– Creatures Inc., The Pokemon Company International, Inc. AFK Journey – FARLIGHT, Lilith Games

– FARLIGHT, Lilith Games Zenless Zone Zero – COGNOSPHERE PTE. LTD.

– COGNOSPHERE PTE. LTD. Wuthering Waves – Kuro Games

– Kuro Games Balatro – LocalThunk, Playstack

Najlepsza adaptacja gry

Fallout – Bethesda Softworks, Amazon Studios, Kilter Films

– Bethesda Softworks, Amazon Studios, Kilter Films Like a Dragon: Yakuza – Sega, Amazon Studios

– Sega, Amazon Studios Tomb Raider: Legenda Lary Croft – Netflix, Legendary Entertainment, Crystal Dynamics

– Netflix, Legendary Entertainment, Crystal Dynamics Arcane – Netflix, Riot Games, Fortiche

– Netflix, Riot Games, Fortiche Knuckles – Paramount Pictures, Sega

Jak to zwykle bywa, o tym kto zdobędzie większość nagród, decydują gracze. Swoje głosy możecie oddawać na oficjalnej stronie The Game Awards. Tam też znajdziecie wszystkie nominacje, w tym te e-sportowe. Zapowiada się ekscytujące wydarzenie.