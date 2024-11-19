Te gry powalczą o najważniejsze wyróżnienie. Musisz je znać

Oto gry, które w tym roku zawalczą o najważniejszą statuetkę w branży gier wideo. Kto zgarnie nagrody w tegorocznej, jubileuszowej odsłonie The Game Awards?
The Game Awards to w tej chwili bez wątpienia największa impreza z nagrodami dla rynku gier wideo. Nie chodzi o same nagrody — chociaż te elektryzują miliony graczy na całym świecie — lecz liczy się również kolosalna liczba zapowiedzi nowych produkcji. W tym roku wydarzenie świętuje swoje 10. urodziny, a oficjalnym jego partnerem jest Amazon, który na swojej oficjalnej stronie, przynajmniej tej amerykańskiej, ma całą sekcję poświęconą nagrodom i grom, które powalczą o najważniejsze wyróżnienie. Statuetki rozdane zostaną w piątek 13 grudnia, a dziś poznajemy wszystkie nominacje.
The Game Awards 2024. Nominacje do najważniejszych nagród w branży gier wideo
Gra roku
- Astro Bot – Sony Interactive Entertainment, Team Asobi
- Metaphor: ReFantazio – Sega, Atlus, Studio Zero
- Black Myth Wukong – Game Science
- ff rebirth antyweb – Square Enix
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – FromSoftware, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Balatro– LocalThunk, Playstack
Najlepsza fabuła w grze
- Metaphor: ReFantazio – Sega, Atlus, Studio Zero
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Square Enix
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory, Xbox Game Studios
- Like A Dragon – Sega, Amusement Vision
- Silent Hill 2 – Konami, Bloober Team
Najlepsza gra niezależna
- UFO 50 – Mossmouth
- Animal Well – Shared Memory LLC, Bigmode
- Neva – Devolver Digital, Nómada Studio
- Balatro – LocalThunk, Playstack
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes – Annapurna Interactive, Simogo
Najlepsza rozwijana gra
- Fortnite – Epic Games
- Diablo IV – Blizzard Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios
- Helldivers II – Sony Interactive Entertainment, Arrowhead Game Studios
- Final Fantasy XIV – Square Enix
- Destiny 2 – Bungie, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Najlepsza gra multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Activision, Treyarch
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Saber Interactive, Focus Home Interactive
- TEKKEN 8 – Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Helldivers II – Sony Interactive Entertainment, Arrowhead Game Studios
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo, Nintendo Cube
Najlepsza gra akcji
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Activision, Treyarch
- Black Myth Wukong – Game Science
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Saber Interactive, Focus Home Interactive
- Helldivers II – Sony Interactive Entertainment, Arrowhead Game Studios
- Stellar Blade – Sony Interactive Entertainment, SHIFT UP Corporation
Najlepsza gra RPG
- Metaphor: ReFantazio – Sega, Atlus, Studio Zero
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Square Enix
- Like A Dragon – Sega, Amusement Vision
- Dragon's Dogma II – Capcom
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – FromSoftware, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Najbardziej wyczekiwana gra
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo, Retro Studios
- Monster Hunter Wilds – Capcom
- Ghost of Yōtei – Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sucker Punch Productions
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach – Sony Interactive Entertainment, Kojima Productions
- Grand Theft Auto VI – Rockstar Games
Najlepsza oprawa artystyczna
- Astro Bot – Sony Interactive Entertainment, Team Asobi
- Metaphor: ReFantazio – Sega, Atlus, Studio Zero
- Black Myth Wukong – Game Science
- Neva – Devolver Digital, Nómada Studio
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – FromSoftware, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Najlepsza gra mobilna
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket – Creatures Inc., The Pokemon Company International, Inc.
- AFK Journey – FARLIGHT, Lilith Games
- Zenless Zone Zero – COGNOSPHERE PTE. LTD.
- Wuthering Waves – Kuro Games
- Balatro – LocalThunk, Playstack
Najlepsza adaptacja gry
- Fallout – Bethesda Softworks, Amazon Studios, Kilter Films
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza – Sega, Amazon Studios
- Tomb Raider: Legenda Lary Croft – Netflix, Legendary Entertainment, Crystal Dynamics
- Arcane – Netflix, Riot Games, Fortiche
- Knuckles – Paramount Pictures, Sega
Jak to zwykle bywa, o tym kto zdobędzie większość nagród, decydują gracze. Swoje głosy możecie oddawać na oficjalnej stronie The Game Awards. Tam też znajdziecie wszystkie nominacje, w tym te e-sportowe. Zapowiada się ekscytujące wydarzenie.
Hej, jesteśmy na Google News - Obserwuj to, co ważne w techu