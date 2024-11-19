Gry

Te gry powalczą o najważniejsze wyróżnienie. Musisz je znać

Piotr Kurek
Te gry powalczą o najważniejsze wyróżnienie. Musisz je znać
Oto gry, które w tym roku zawalczą o najważniejszą statuetkę w branży gier wideo. Kto zgarnie nagrody w tegorocznej, jubileuszowej odsłonie The Game Awards?

The Game Awards to w tej chwili bez wątpienia największa impreza z nagrodami dla rynku gier wideo. Nie chodzi o same nagrody — chociaż te elektryzują miliony graczy na całym świecie — lecz liczy się również kolosalna liczba zapowiedzi nowych produkcji. W tym roku wydarzenie świętuje swoje 10. urodziny, a oficjalnym jego partnerem jest Amazon, który na swojej oficjalnej stronie, przynajmniej tej amerykańskiej, ma całą sekcję poświęconą nagrodom i grom, które powalczą o najważniejsze wyróżnienie. Statuetki rozdane zostaną w piątek 13 grudnia, a dziś poznajemy wszystkie nominacje.

The Game Awards 2024. Nominacje do najważniejszych nagród w branży gier wideo

Gra roku

Najlepsza fabuła w grze

  • Metaphor: ReFantazio – Sega, Atlus, Studio Zero
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Square Enix
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory, Xbox Game Studios
  • Like A Dragon – Sega, Amusement Vision
  • Silent Hill 2 – Konami, Bloober Team

Najlepsza gra niezależna

  • UFO 50 – Mossmouth
  • Animal Well – Shared Memory LLC, Bigmode
  • Neva – Devolver Digital, Nómada Studio
  • Balatro – LocalThunk, Playstack
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes – Annapurna Interactive, Simogo

Najlepsza rozwijana gra

  • Fortnite – Epic Games
  • Diablo IV – Blizzard Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios
  • Helldivers II – Sony Interactive Entertainment, Arrowhead Game Studios
  • Final Fantasy XIV – Square Enix
  • Destiny 2 – Bungie, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Najlepsza gra multiplayer

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Activision, Treyarch
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Saber Interactive, Focus Home Interactive
  • TEKKEN 8 – Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Helldivers II – Sony Interactive Entertainment, Arrowhead Game Studios
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo, Nintendo Cube

Najlepsza gra akcji

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Activision, Treyarch
  • Black Myth Wukong – Game Science
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Saber Interactive, Focus Home Interactive
  • Helldivers II – Sony Interactive Entertainment, Arrowhead Game Studios
  • Stellar Blade – Sony Interactive Entertainment, SHIFT UP Corporation

Najlepsza gra RPG

  • Metaphor: ReFantazio – Sega, Atlus, Studio Zero
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Square Enix
  • Like A Dragon – Sega, Amusement Vision
  • Dragon's Dogma II – Capcom
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – FromSoftware, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Najbardziej wyczekiwana gra

  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo, Retro Studios
  • Monster Hunter Wilds – Capcom
  • Ghost of Yōtei – Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sucker Punch Productions
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach – Sony Interactive Entertainment, Kojima Productions
  • Grand Theft Auto VI – Rockstar Games

Najlepsza oprawa artystyczna

  • Astro Bot – Sony Interactive Entertainment, Team Asobi
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio – Sega, Atlus, Studio Zero
  • Black Myth Wukong – Game Science
  • Neva – Devolver Digital, Nómada Studio
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – FromSoftware, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Najlepsza gra mobilna

  • Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket – Creatures Inc., The Pokemon Company International, Inc.
  • AFK Journey – FARLIGHT, Lilith Games
  • Zenless Zone Zero – COGNOSPHERE PTE. LTD.
  • Wuthering Waves – Kuro Games
  • Balatro – LocalThunk, Playstack

Najlepsza adaptacja gry

  • Fallout –  Bethesda Softworks, Amazon Studios, Kilter Films
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza – Sega, Amazon Studios
  • Tomb Raider: Legenda Lary Croft – Netflix, Legendary Entertainment, Crystal Dynamics
  • Arcane – Netflix, Riot Games, Fortiche
  • Knuckles – Paramount Pictures, Sega

Jak to zwykle bywa, o tym kto zdobędzie większość nagród, decydują gracze. Swoje głosy możecie oddawać na oficjalnej stronie The Game Awards. Tam też znajdziecie wszystkie nominacje, w tym te e-sportowe. Zapowiada się ekscytujące wydarzenie.

