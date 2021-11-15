Xbox

Wersja beta Halo Infinite dostępna już dziś za darmo na Xbox One, Series S, X i PC

Grzegorz Ułan
Na dzisiejszej konferencji online, na której Xbox świętował swoje 20-lecie obecności na rynku zapowiedziano trzy ważne nowości.

Chyba najważniejsza z tych nowości to premiera wersji beta multiplayera Halo Infinite, dostępna od dziś dla wszystkich chętnych na Xbox One, Series S, X i PC. Gracze uzyskają dostęp w niej do wszystkich map czy trybów rozgrywki, a postępy w grze beta zostaną przeniesione do pełnej wersji gry udostępnionej już 8 grudnia tego roku. Sezon pierwszy gry do pobrania pod tym linkiem.

Drugą nowością jest spełnienie próśb fanów konsoli Xbox o przywrócenie kompatybilności klasycznych gier na najnowszych konsolach. Od teraz z ponad 70 oryginalnych tytułów dostępnych wcześniej na Xbox i Xbox 360, skorzystamy na konsolach Xbox Series X, Series S i Xbox One.

Bedą to między innymi cała seria Max Payne czy F.E.A.R. Pełna ich lista podana już przez The Verge wygląda następująco:

50 Cent: Blood on the Sand Elements of Destruction NIER Screwjumper!
Aces of the Galaxy F.E.A.R. Novadrome Secret Weapons Over Normandy
Advent Rising F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee Skate 2
Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom F.E.A.R. 3 Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade F.E.A.R. Files Otogi: Myth of Demons SpongeBob’s Truth or Square
Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Burning Earth The First Templar Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition
Bankshot Billiards 2 Gladius The Outfit Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith
Beautiful Katamari Gunvalkyrie Outpost Kaloki X Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Binary Domain Islands of Wakfu Quake Arena Arcade Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed Lego The Lord of the Rings R.A.W. - Realms of Ancient War Switchball
Cloning Clyde Manhunt Red Dead Revolver Thrillville
Conan Max Payne Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City Thrillville: Off the Rails
Darwinia+ Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne Ridge Racer 6 Time Pilot
Dead or Alive Ultimate Max Payne 3 Rio TimeSplitters 2
Dead or Alive 3 Mini Ninjas Risen TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
Dead or Alive 4 Mortal Kombat Risen 2: Dark Waters Toy Story Mania!
Death by Cube Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe Rock of Ages Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
Disney Universe MX vs. ATV Alive Sacred 2: Fallen Angel Viva Piñata: Party Animals
Disney’s Chicken Little MX vs. ATV Untamed Scramble Warlords

Ostatnia z miłych urodzinowych niespodzianek to FPS Boost, czyli większa ilość klatek na sekundę w 37 nowych tytułach, dzięki czemu oryginalne gry na Xbox mają wyglądać jeszcze lepiej. Również za The Verge podajemy pełną listę tych tytułów:

Alan Wake Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
Assassin’s Creed Gears of War
Binary Domain Gears of War 2
Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed Gears of War 3
Darksiders Gears of War: Judgment
Dead Space 2 Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
Dead Space 3 Kameo: Elements of Power
Disney’s Chicken Little Lego The Lord of the Rings
Dragon Age: Origins Medal of Honor: Airborne
Dragon Age II Mirror’s Edge
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Nier
F.E.A.R. Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
F.E.A.R. 3 Rock of Ages
Fable Anniversary Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
Fable III Sonic Generations
Fallout 3 Sonic Unleashed
Fallout: New Vegas Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Far Cry 3 Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
Final Fantasy XIII-2

Na koniec ciekawostka, jeśli wciągnęła Was historia z filmu dostępnego na Netfliksie "Czerwona nota", możecie zabawić się z aktorem Dwayne Johnson w poszukiwanie skarbów na stronie xboxvault.com, gdzie w skarbcu ukryte są różne artefakty. Do wygrania są między innymi obraz olejny Dwayne Johnsona z premiery Xboksa 20 lat temu, konsola Xbox Red Notice oraz trzy jajka Kleopatry.

