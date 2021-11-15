Na dzisiejszej konferencji online, na której Xbox świętował swoje 20-lecie obecności na rynku zapowiedziano trzy ważne nowości.
Wersja beta Halo Infinite dostępna już dziś za darmo na Xbox One, Series S, X i PC
Chyba najważniejsza z tych nowości to premiera wersji beta multiplayera Halo Infinite, dostępna od dziś dla wszystkich chętnych na Xbox One, Series S, X i PC. Gracze uzyskają dostęp w niej do wszystkich map czy trybów rozgrywki, a postępy w grze beta zostaną przeniesione do pełnej wersji gry udostępnionej już 8 grudnia tego roku. Sezon pierwszy gry do pobrania pod tym linkiem.
Drugą nowością jest spełnienie próśb fanów konsoli Xbox o przywrócenie kompatybilności klasycznych gier na najnowszych konsolach. Od teraz z ponad 70 oryginalnych tytułów dostępnych wcześniej na Xbox i Xbox 360, skorzystamy na konsolach Xbox Series X, Series S i Xbox One.
Bedą to między innymi cała seria Max Payne czy F.E.A.R. Pełna ich lista podana już przez The Verge wygląda następująco:
|50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
|Elements of Destruction
|NIER
|Screwjumper!
|Aces of the Galaxy
|F.E.A.R.
|Novadrome
|Secret Weapons Over Normandy
|Advent Rising
|F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin
|Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
|Skate 2
|Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
|F.E.A.R. 3
|Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
|SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
|Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade
|F.E.A.R. Files
|Otogi: Myth of Demons
|SpongeBob’s Truth or Square
|Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Burning Earth
|The First Templar
|Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors
|Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition
|Bankshot Billiards 2
|Gladius
|The Outfit
|Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith
|Beautiful Katamari
|Gunvalkyrie
|Outpost Kaloki X
|Star Wars: The Clone Wars
|Binary Domain
|Islands of Wakfu
|Quake Arena Arcade
|Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
|Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
|Lego The Lord of the Rings
|R.A.W. - Realms of Ancient War
|Switchball
|Cloning Clyde
|Manhunt
|Red Dead Revolver
|Thrillville
|Conan
|Max Payne
|Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
|Thrillville: Off the Rails
|Darwinia+
|Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
|Ridge Racer 6
|Time Pilot
|Dead or Alive Ultimate
|Max Payne 3
|Rio
|TimeSplitters 2
|Dead or Alive 3
|Mini Ninjas
|Risen
|TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
|Dead or Alive 4
|Mortal Kombat
|Risen 2: Dark Waters
|Toy Story Mania!
|Death by Cube
|Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe
|Rock of Ages
|Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
|Disney Universe
|MX vs. ATV Alive
|Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
|Viva Piñata: Party Animals
|Disney’s Chicken Little
|MX vs. ATV Untamed
|Scramble
|Warlords
Ostatnia z miłych urodzinowych niespodzianek to FPS Boost, czyli większa ilość klatek na sekundę w 37 nowych tytułach, dzięki czemu oryginalne gry na Xbox mają wyglądać jeszcze lepiej. Również za The Verge podajemy pełną listę tych tytułów:
|Alan Wake
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Assassin’s Creed
|Gears of War
|Binary Domain
|Gears of War 2
|Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
|Gears of War 3
|Darksiders
|Gears of War: Judgment
|Dead Space 2
|Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
|Dead Space 3
|Kameo: Elements of Power
|Disney’s Chicken Little
|Lego The Lord of the Rings
|Dragon Age: Origins
|Medal of Honor: Airborne
|Dragon Age II
|Mirror’s Edge
|The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
|Nier
|F.E.A.R.
|Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
|F.E.A.R. 3
|Rock of Ages
|Fable Anniversary
|Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
|Fable III
|Sonic Generations
|Fallout 3
|Sonic Unleashed
|Fallout: New Vegas
|Star Wars: The Clone Wars
|Far Cry 3
|Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
Na koniec ciekawostka, jeśli wciągnęła Was historia z filmu dostępnego na Netfliksie "Czerwona nota", możecie zabawić się z aktorem Dwayne Johnson w poszukiwanie skarbów na stronie xboxvault.com, gdzie w skarbcu ukryte są różne artefakty. Do wygrania są między innymi obraz olejny Dwayne Johnsona z premiery Xboksa 20 lat temu, konsola Xbox Red Notice oraz trzy jajka Kleopatry.
