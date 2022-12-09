Wyniki The Game Awards 2022. Wiemy, kto zgarnął tytuł gry roku!

Każdy gracz zarwał dzisiejszą nockę. Niesamowite emocje i zacięta walka w wielu kategoriach jeżyło włos na głowie graczy od kilku dobrych tygodni. Teraz już nie ma żadnych tajemnic — oto wszyscy zwycięzcy The Game Awards 2022!

Gra roku:

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring - ZWYCIĘZCA

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Najlepsza reżyseria:

Elden Ring - ZWYCIĘZCA

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

Najlepsza narracja:

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok - ZWYCIĘZCA

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Najlepszy kierunek artystyczny:

Elden Ring - ZWYCIĘZCA

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

Najlepsza muzyka:

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok - ZWYCIĘZCA

Metal: Hellsinger

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Najlepsze udźwiękowienie:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok - ZWYCIĘZCA

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Najlepsza aktorka/najlepszy aktor:

Ashly Burch (Horizon Forbidden West)

Charlotte McBurney (A Plague Tale: Requiem)

Christopher Judge (God of War Ragnarok) - ZWYCIĘZCA

Manon Gage (Immortality)

Sunny Suljic (God of War Ragnarok)

Gra z największym przesłaniem:

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Fall - ZWYCIĘZCA

Citizen Sleeper

Endling - Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I was a Teenage Excolonist

Najlepiej rozwijana gra:

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV - ZWYCIĘZCA

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Najlepsza gra indie:

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Stray - ZWYCIĘZCA

Tunic

Najlepsza gra mobilna:

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Marvel Snap - ZWYCIĘZCA

Tower of Fantasy

Najlepiej wspierana gra:

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV - ZWYCIĘZCA

No Man's Sky

Fortnite

Największa innowacyjność:

As Dusk Falls

God of War Ragnarok - ZWYCIĘZCA

Return to Monkey Island

The Last of Us Part I

The Quarry

Najlepsza gra VR/AR:

After the Fall

Among Us VR

Bonelab

Moss: Book II - ZWYCIĘZCA

Red Matter 2

Najlepsza gra akcji:

Bayonetta 3 - ZWYCIĘZCA

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Neon White

Sifu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Najlepsza gra przygodowa:

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok - ZWYCIĘZCA

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Tunic

Najlepsza gra RPG:

Elden Ring - ZWYCIĘZCA

Live a Live

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Najlepsza bijatyka:

DNF Duel

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

The King of Fighters XV

Multiversus - ZWYCIĘZCA

Sifu

Najlepsza gra familijna:

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - ZWYCIĘZCA

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

Najlepszej gra symulacyjna/strategiczna:

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - ZWYCIĘZCA

Total War: Warhammer III

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

Najlepsza gra sportowa/wyścigowa:

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7 - ZWYCIĘZCA

OlliOlli World

Najlepsza gra multiplayer:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Multiversus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3 - ZWYCIĘZCA

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Najlepszy twórca treści:

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig - ZWYCIĘZCA

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Najlepszy debiut indie:

Neon White

Norco

Stray - ZWYCIĘZCA

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Najbardziej wyczekiwana gra:

Final Fantasy XVI

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - ZWYCIĘZCA

Najlepsza gra e-sportowa:

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

Valorant - ZWYCIĘZCA

Najlepszy zawodnik e-sportowy:

Jeong "Chovy" Ji-Hoon

Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok

Finn "Karrigan" Andersen

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev

Jacob "yay" Whiteaker - ZWYCIĘZCA

Najlepsza drużyna e-sportowa:

DarkZero Esports

FaZe Clan

Gen.G

LA Thieves

Loud - ZWYCIĘZCA

Najlepszy trener e-sportowy:

Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi

Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi - ZWYCIĘZCA

Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren

Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström

Go "Score" Dong-Bin

Najlepsze wydarzenie e-sportowe:

EVO 2022

2022 The League of Legends World Championship - ZWYCIĘZCA

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

Valorant Champions 2022

Najlepsza adaptacja gry:

Arcane: League of Legends - ZWYCIĘZCA

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Filuś i Kubuś

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted