Gry

Wyniki The Game Awards 2022. Wiemy, kto zgarnął tytuł gry roku!

Kacper Cembrowski
0

Największe święto graczy w tym roku właśnie się zakończyło! W związku z tym przejrzyjmy zwycięzców we wszystkich kategoriach!

Każdy gracz zarwał dzisiejszą nockę. Niesamowite emocje i zacięta walka w wielu kategoriach jeżyło włos na głowie graczy od kilku dobrych tygodni. Teraz już nie ma żadnych tajemnic — oto wszyscy zwycięzcy The Game Awards 2022!

To cię zainteresuje Co to było za show! Wszystkie największe zapowiedzi z The Game Awards 2022!Microsoft obiecałby Call of Duty nawet na GameBoyu - byleby mu pozwolili przejąć Activision

Gra roku:

A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring - ZWYCIĘZCA
God of War Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Najlepsza reżyseria:

Elden Ring - ZWYCIĘZCA
God of War: Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Immortality
Stray

Najlepsza narracja:

A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok - ZWYCIĘZCA
Horizon Forbidden West
Immortality

Najlepszy kierunek artystyczny:

Elden Ring - ZWYCIĘZCA
God of War Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Scorn
Stray

Najlepsza muzyka:

A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok - ZWYCIĘZCA
Metal: Hellsinger
Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Najlepsze udźwiękowienie:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok - ZWYCIĘZCA
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon Forbidden West

Najlepsza aktorka/najlepszy aktor:

Ashly Burch (Horizon Forbidden West)
Charlotte McBurney (A Plague Tale: Requiem)
Christopher Judge (God of War Ragnarok) - ZWYCIĘZCA
Manon Gage (Immortality)
Sunny Suljic (God of War Ragnarok)

Gra z największym przesłaniem:

A Memoir Blue
As Dusk Fall - ZWYCIĘZCA
Citizen Sleeper
Endling - Extinction is Forever
Hindsight
I was a Teenage Excolonist

Najlepiej rozwijana gra:

Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV - ZWYCIĘZCA
Fortnite
Genshin Impact

Najlepsza gra indie:

Cult of the Lamb
Neon White
Sifu
Stray - ZWYCIĘZCA
Tunic

Najlepsza gra mobilna:

Apex Legends Mobile
Diablo Immortal
Genshin Impact
Marvel Snap - ZWYCIĘZCA
Tower of Fantasy

Najlepiej wspierana gra:

Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV - ZWYCIĘZCA
No Man's Sky
Fortnite

Największa innowacyjność:

As Dusk Falls
God of War Ragnarok - ZWYCIĘZCA
Return to Monkey Island
The Last of Us Part I
The Quarry

Najlepsza gra VR/AR:

After the Fall
Among Us VR
Bonelab
Moss: Book II - ZWYCIĘZCA
Red Matter 2

Najlepsza gra akcji:

Bayonetta 3 - ZWYCIĘZCA
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Neon White
Sifu
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Najlepsza gra przygodowa:

A Plague Tale: Requiem
God of War Ragnarok - ZWYCIĘZCA
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
Tunic

Najlepsza gra RPG:

Elden Ring - ZWYCIĘZCA
Live a Live
Pokemon Legends: Arceus
Triangle Strategy
Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Najlepsza bijatyka:

DNF Duel
Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
The King of Fighters XV
Multiversus - ZWYCIĘZCA
Sifu

Najlepsza gra familijna:

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - ZWYCIĘZCA
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Nintendo Switch Sports
Splatoon 3

Najlepszej gra symulacyjna/strategiczna:

Dune: Spice Wars
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - ZWYCIĘZCA
Total War: Warhammer III
Two Point Campus
Victoria 3

Najlepsza gra sportowa/wyścigowa:

F1 22
FIFA 23
NBA 2K23
Gran Turismo 7 - ZWYCIĘZCA
OlliOlli World

Najlepsza gra multiplayer:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Multiversus
Overwatch 2
Splatoon 3 - ZWYCIĘZCA
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Najlepszy twórca treści:

Karl Jacobs
Ludwig - ZWYCIĘZCA
Nibellion
Nobru
QTCinderella

Najlepszy debiut indie:

Neon White
Norco
Stray - ZWYCIĘZCA
Tunic
Vampire Survivors

Najbardziej wyczekiwana gra:

Final Fantasy XVI
Hogwarts Legacy
Resident Evil 4
Starfield
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - ZWYCIĘZCA

Najlepsza gra e-sportowa:

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Dota 2
League of Legends
Rocket League
Valorant - ZWYCIĘZCA

Najlepszy zawodnik e-sportowy:

Jeong "Chovy" Ji-Hoon
Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok
Finn "Karrigan" Andersen
Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev
Jacob "yay" Whiteaker - ZWYCIĘZCA

Najlepsza drużyna e-sportowa:

DarkZero Esports
FaZe Clan
Gen.G
LA Thieves
Loud - ZWYCIĘZCA

Najlepszy trener e-sportowy:

Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi
Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi - ZWYCIĘZCA
Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren
Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström
Go "Score" Dong-Bin

Najlepsze wydarzenie e-sportowe:

EVO 2022
2022 The League of Legends World Championship - ZWYCIĘZCA
PGL Major Antwerp 2022
The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
Valorant Champions 2022

Najlepsza adaptacja gry:

Arcane: League of Legends - ZWYCIĘZCA
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
Filuś i Kubuś
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Uncharted

Hej, jesteśmy na Google News - Obserwuj to, co ważne w techu

© Antyweb Sp. z o.o.