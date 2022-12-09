Wyniki The Game Awards 2022. Wiemy, kto zgarnął tytuł gry roku!

Największe święto graczy w tym roku właśnie się zakończyło! W związku z tym przejrzyjmy zwycięzców we wszystkich kategoriach!
Każdy gracz zarwał dzisiejszą nockę. Niesamowite emocje i zacięta walka w wielu kategoriach jeżyło włos na głowie graczy od kilku dobrych tygodni. Teraz już nie ma żadnych tajemnic — oto wszyscy zwycięzcy The Game Awards 2022!
Gra roku:
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring - ZWYCIĘZCA
God of War Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Najlepsza reżyseria:
Elden Ring - ZWYCIĘZCA
God of War: Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Immortality
Stray
Najlepsza narracja:
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok - ZWYCIĘZCA
Horizon Forbidden West
Immortality
Najlepszy kierunek artystyczny:
Elden Ring - ZWYCIĘZCA
God of War Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Scorn
Stray
Najlepsza muzyka:
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok - ZWYCIĘZCA
Metal: Hellsinger
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Najlepsze udźwiękowienie:
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok - ZWYCIĘZCA
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon Forbidden West
Najlepsza aktorka/najlepszy aktor:
Ashly Burch (Horizon Forbidden West)
Charlotte McBurney (A Plague Tale: Requiem)
Christopher Judge (God of War Ragnarok) - ZWYCIĘZCA
Manon Gage (Immortality)
Sunny Suljic (God of War Ragnarok)
Gra z największym przesłaniem:
A Memoir Blue
As Dusk Fall - ZWYCIĘZCA
Citizen Sleeper
Endling - Extinction is Forever
Hindsight
I was a Teenage Excolonist
Najlepiej rozwijana gra:
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV - ZWYCIĘZCA
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
Najlepsza gra indie:
Cult of the Lamb
Neon White
Sifu
Stray - ZWYCIĘZCA
Tunic
Najlepsza gra mobilna:
Apex Legends Mobile
Diablo Immortal
Genshin Impact
Marvel Snap - ZWYCIĘZCA
Tower of Fantasy
Najlepiej wspierana gra:
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV - ZWYCIĘZCA
No Man's Sky
Fortnite
Największa innowacyjność:
As Dusk Falls
God of War Ragnarok - ZWYCIĘZCA
Return to Monkey Island
The Last of Us Part I
The Quarry
Najlepsza gra VR/AR:
After the Fall
Among Us VR
Bonelab
Moss: Book II - ZWYCIĘZCA
Red Matter 2
Najlepsza gra akcji:
Bayonetta 3 - ZWYCIĘZCA
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Neon White
Sifu
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Najlepsza gra przygodowa:
A Plague Tale: Requiem
God of War Ragnarok - ZWYCIĘZCA
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
Tunic
Najlepsza gra RPG:
Elden Ring - ZWYCIĘZCA
Live a Live
Pokemon Legends: Arceus
Triangle Strategy
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Najlepsza bijatyka:
DNF Duel
Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
The King of Fighters XV
Multiversus - ZWYCIĘZCA
Sifu
Najlepsza gra familijna:
Kirby and the Forgotten Land - ZWYCIĘZCA
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Nintendo Switch Sports
Splatoon 3
Najlepszej gra symulacyjna/strategiczna:
Dune: Spice Wars
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - ZWYCIĘZCA
Total War: Warhammer III
Two Point Campus
Victoria 3
Najlepsza gra sportowa/wyścigowa:
F1 22
FIFA 23
NBA 2K23
Gran Turismo 7 - ZWYCIĘZCA
OlliOlli World
Najlepsza gra multiplayer:
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Multiversus
Overwatch 2
Splatoon 3 - ZWYCIĘZCA
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Najlepszy twórca treści:
Karl Jacobs
Ludwig - ZWYCIĘZCA
Nibellion
Nobru
QTCinderella
Najlepszy debiut indie:
Neon White
Norco
Stray - ZWYCIĘZCA
Tunic
Vampire Survivors
Najbardziej wyczekiwana gra:
Final Fantasy XVI
Hogwarts Legacy
Resident Evil 4
Starfield
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - ZWYCIĘZCA
Najlepsza gra e-sportowa:
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Dota 2
League of Legends
Rocket League
Valorant - ZWYCIĘZCA
Najlepszy zawodnik e-sportowy:
Jeong "Chovy" Ji-Hoon
Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok
Finn "Karrigan" Andersen
Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev
Jacob "yay" Whiteaker - ZWYCIĘZCA
Najlepsza drużyna e-sportowa:
DarkZero Esports
FaZe Clan
Gen.G
LA Thieves
Loud - ZWYCIĘZCA
Najlepszy trener e-sportowy:
Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi
Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi - ZWYCIĘZCA
Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren
Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström
Go "Score" Dong-Bin
Najlepsze wydarzenie e-sportowe:
EVO 2022
2022 The League of Legends World Championship - ZWYCIĘZCA
PGL Major Antwerp 2022
The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
Valorant Champions 2022
Najlepsza adaptacja gry:
Arcane: League of Legends - ZWYCIĘZCA
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
Filuś i Kubuś
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Uncharted
