Zabiorą Wam HBO Max. Nie zatęsknicie, patrzcie na to!

Mimo, że HBO Max było dużym krokiem naprzód względem wcześniej funkcjonującego w wielu krajach HBO Go, to katalog filmów i seriali w 4K nie była zbyt obszerna. Nowości od Warner Bros. czy wybrane seriale HBO można było zobaczyć w 4K, ale wcześniejsze produkcje, niestety, były pomijane. To zmienia się właśnie dzisiaj, w momencie startu MAX na terenie Stanów Zjednoczonych. Wraz z uruchomieniem nowej platformy dowiedzieliśmy się, że poszerzony katalog i połączenie ofert z Discovery+, a także materiałami od HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID to nie wszystko.

Największe hity HBO i Warner Bros. w 4K na MAX (następca HBO Max)

Najbardziej szokujące, ponieważ nie wspominano o tym do tej pory, jest poszerzenie listy filmów i seriali dostępnych w 4K po pierwszy na VOD tej firmy. Mówimy tu o prawdziwych klasykach, jak "Casablanca", "Mechaniczna pomarańcza", "Chłopcy z ferajny", "2001: Odyseja kosmiczna", a także nowszych produkcjach, jak "Batman", "Powrót Batmana", trylogie "Władcy pierścieni" i "Hobbita", kwadrylogia "Matrix" czy wszystkie części "Harry'ego Pottera". Najbardziej cieszy mnie jednak dodanie seriali HBO, które nareszcie zobaczymy w jeszcze lepszej oprawie wizualnej: "Sukcesja", "Czarnobyl", "Wielkie kłamstewka", "Barry", "Biały Lotos", "Od nowa" oraz "Ostre przedmioty".

W sumie mówimy o ponad 220 tytułach, a 1000 filmów i odcinków seriali. "Dostrzegamy wartość oferowania naszym użytkownikom wrażeń kinowych i w tym celu wdrożyliśmy bardziej zaawansowane technologie, które pozwalają nam udostępniać więcej treści 4K w szybszy i wydajniejszy sposób" zapowiada Sudheer Sirivara z Warner Bros. Discovery. Wiemy, że oprócz rozdzielczości 4K pojawi się także szersze wsparcie dla Dolby Vision i HDR10, a także dla dźwięku Dolby Atmos.

Oferta MAX - ile kosztuje dostęp do nowej platformy

Kilka tygodni temu dowiedzieliśmy się, jak wygląda Max, a poniżej znajdziecie szczegóły, co do oferty w USA. W Polsce będzie ona najpewniej zbliżona, choć nie wiadomo, czy od razu pojawi się pakiet z reklamami.

Plan z reklamami - 9,99 miesięcznie lub 99,99 dolara rocznie (2 streamy jednocześnie, treści w jakości 1080p, bez pobierania, dźwięk przestrzenny 5.1)



Plan bez reklam (standardowy) - 15,99 lub 149,99 dolara rocznie (2 streamy jednocześnie, treści w jakości 1080p, 30 tytułów do pobrania, dźwięk przestrzenny 5.1)



Plan bez reklam (Ultimate) za 19,99 lub 199,99 dolara rocznie (4 streamy jednocześnie, treści w jakości 4K UHD, 100 tytułów do pobrania, dźwięk Dolby Atmos - tam gdzie dostępny)

Pełna lista filmów i seriali w 4K na MAX

2001: A Space Odyssey 2nd Annual Ha Festival: The Art Of Comedy 8-Bit Christmas A Christmas Mystery A Christmas Story Christmas A Clockwork Orange A Hollywood Christmas Ahir Shah: Dots Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words Amy And Just Like That… The Documentary And Just Like That… Antlers Aquaman Argo Avenue 5 Bad Education Barbarian Barry (S2, S3) *S1 & S4 will be available on June 23. Batman (1989) Batman & Robin Batman And Harley Quinn Batman Begins Batman Forever Batman Returns Batman V Superman: Ultimate Edition Betty Big Little Lies Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn) Black Adam Brené Brown: Atlas Of The Heart C.B. Strike Casablanca Catherine The Great Chernobyl Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This? Coastal Elites Colin Quinn & Friends: A Parking Lot Comedy Show Cry Macho Dc League Of Super-Pets Death On The Nile DMZ Don’t Worry Darling Dune East Of Eden Edge Of Tomorrow Elvis Empire Of Light Euphoria Euphoria: Trouble Don’t Last Always Expecting Amy Fahrenheit 451 Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Father Of The Bride Free Guy Friends: The Reunion From The Earth To The Moon Game Of Thrones Gaming Wall St Garcia! Giant Godzilla Godzilla vs. Kong Goodfellas Gossip Girl Ha Festival: The Art Of Comedy Hacks Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1 Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2 Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone Heaven’s Gate: The Cult Of Cults His Dark Materials Holiday Harmony House Of The Dragon House Party I Hate Suzie In The Heights Industry Irma Vep It Chapter Two It’s A Sin Joker Judas And The Black Messiah Julia Justice League Kimi King Richard Kong: Skull Island Landscapers Lizzo: Live In Concert Lord Of The Rings, The: The Fellowship Of The Ring Lord Of The Rings, The: The Fellowship Of The Ring (Extended Version) Lord Of The Rings, The: The Return Of The King Lord Of The Rings, The: The Return Of The King (Extended Version) Lord Of The Rings, The: The Two Towers Lord Of The Rings, The: The Two Towers (Extended Version) Love, Lizzo Lovecraft Country Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty Magic Mike Malcolm X Malignant Man Of Steel Mare Of Easttown Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is Matrix Reloaded Matrix Resurrections Matrix Revolutions Menudo: Forever Young Mortal Kombat Mosaic Moses Storm: Trash White My Brilliant Friend My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood Native Son No Sudden Move Ocean’s Eleven Oslo Our Flag Means Death Peacemaker Pennyworth: The Origin Of Batman’s Butler Perry Mason Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Rain Dogs Rap Sh!T Reminiscence Rio Bravo Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain Rose Matafeo: Horndog Santa Camp Scenes From A Marriage Scoob! See How They Run Selena + Chef Sex And The City Sharp Objects Shazam: Fury Of The Gods Shazam! Singin’ In The Rain Sort Of Soul Of America Space Jam: A New Legacy Starstruck Station Eleven Succession (S1-S3) *S4 will be available on June 30. Suicide Squad Superman: The Movie Sweet Life: Los Angeles Take Out With Lisa Ling That Damn Michael Che The Baby The Banshees Of Inisherin The Batman The Big Brunch The Big Shot With Bethenny The Bob’s Burgers Movie The Bridge The Captive The Climb The Conjuring The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It The Dark Knight The Dark Knight Rises The Deuce The Fallout The Fastest Woman On Earth The Flight Attendant The Gilded Age The Girl Before The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug The King’s Man The Last Of Us The Lego Movie The Little Things The Man From U.N.C.L.E. The Many Saints Of Newark The Matrix The Menu The New Pope The Night House The Nun The Plot Against America The Righteous Gemstones The Sex Lives Of College Girls The Soul Of America The Staircase The Suicide Squad The Survivor The Third Day The Tourist The Undoing The Way Down: God, Greed, And The Cult Of Gwen Shamblin The Weeknd: Live At Sofi Stadium The White Lotus The Wizard Of Oz Those Who Wish Me Dead Titans Tom & Jerry Wahl Street Watchmen We Are Who We Are We Own This City West Side Story (2021) White House Plumbers Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty Wonder Woman (2017) Wonder Woman 1984 Zack Snyder’s Justice League Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice Is Gray

Źródło: The Verge.