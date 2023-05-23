Zabiorą Wam HBO Max. Nie zatęsknicie, patrzcie na to!

Na rynku amerykańskim platforma MAX zastąpiła już HBO Max. Dzięki temu poznaliśmy szczegóły na temat usługi, w tym obszerną listę filmów i seriali dostępnych w 4K, które wcześniej nie były dostępne w tej jakości.
Mimo, że HBO Max było dużym krokiem naprzód względem wcześniej funkcjonującego w wielu krajach HBO Go, to katalog filmów i seriali w 4K nie była zbyt obszerna. Nowości od Warner Bros. czy wybrane seriale HBO można było zobaczyć w 4K, ale wcześniejsze produkcje, niestety, były pomijane. To zmienia się właśnie dzisiaj, w momencie startu MAX na terenie Stanów Zjednoczonych. Wraz z uruchomieniem nowej platformy dowiedzieliśmy się, że poszerzony katalog i połączenie ofert z Discovery+, a także materiałami od HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID to nie wszystko.
Największe hity HBO i Warner Bros. w 4K na MAX (następca HBO Max)
Najbardziej szokujące, ponieważ nie wspominano o tym do tej pory, jest poszerzenie listy filmów i seriali dostępnych w 4K po pierwszy na VOD tej firmy. Mówimy tu o prawdziwych klasykach, jak "Casablanca", "Mechaniczna pomarańcza", "Chłopcy z ferajny", "2001: Odyseja kosmiczna", a także nowszych produkcjach, jak "Batman", "Powrót Batmana", trylogie "Władcy pierścieni" i "Hobbita", kwadrylogia "Matrix" czy wszystkie części "Harry'ego Pottera". Najbardziej cieszy mnie jednak dodanie seriali HBO, które nareszcie zobaczymy w jeszcze lepszej oprawie wizualnej: "Sukcesja", "Czarnobyl", "Wielkie kłamstewka", "Barry", "Biały Lotos", "Od nowa" oraz "Ostre przedmioty".
W sumie mówimy o ponad 220 tytułach, a 1000 filmów i odcinków seriali. "Dostrzegamy wartość oferowania naszym użytkownikom wrażeń kinowych i w tym celu wdrożyliśmy bardziej zaawansowane technologie, które pozwalają nam udostępniać więcej treści 4K w szybszy i wydajniejszy sposób" zapowiada Sudheer Sirivara z Warner Bros. Discovery. Wiemy, że oprócz rozdzielczości 4K pojawi się także szersze wsparcie dla Dolby Vision i HDR10, a także dla dźwięku Dolby Atmos.
Oferta MAX - ile kosztuje dostęp do nowej platformy
Kilka tygodni temu dowiedzieliśmy się, jak wygląda Max, a poniżej znajdziecie szczegóły, co do oferty w USA. W Polsce będzie ona najpewniej zbliżona, choć nie wiadomo, czy od razu pojawi się pakiet z reklamami.
- Plan z reklamami - 9,99 miesięcznie lub 99,99 dolara rocznie (2 streamy jednocześnie, treści w jakości 1080p, bez pobierania, dźwięk przestrzenny 5.1)
- Plan bez reklam (standardowy) - 15,99 lub 149,99 dolara rocznie (2 streamy jednocześnie, treści w jakości 1080p, 30 tytułów do pobrania, dźwięk przestrzenny 5.1)
- Plan bez reklam (Ultimate) za 19,99 lub 199,99 dolara rocznie (4 streamy jednocześnie, treści w jakości 4K UHD, 100 tytułów do pobrania, dźwięk Dolby Atmos - tam gdzie dostępny)
Pełna lista filmów i seriali w 4K na MAX
- 2001: A Space Odyssey
- 2nd Annual Ha Festival: The Art Of Comedy
- 8-Bit Christmas
- A Christmas Mystery
- A Christmas Story Christmas
- A Clockwork Orange
- A Hollywood Christmas
- Ahir Shah: Dots
- Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words
- Amy
- And Just Like That… The Documentary
- And Just Like That…
- Antlers
- Aquaman
- Argo
- Avenue 5
- Bad Education
- Barbarian
- Barry (S2, S3) *S1 & S4 will be available on June 23.
- Batman (1989)
- Batman & Robin
- Batman And Harley Quinn
- Batman Begins
- Batman Forever
- Batman Returns
- Batman V Superman: Ultimate Edition
- Betty
- Big Little Lies
- Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)
- Black Adam
- Brené Brown: Atlas Of The Heart
- C.B. Strike
- Casablanca
- Catherine The Great
- Chernobyl
- Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?
- Coastal Elites
- Colin Quinn & Friends: A Parking Lot Comedy Show
- Cry Macho
- Dc League Of Super-Pets
- Death On The Nile
- DMZ
- Don’t Worry Darling
- Dune
- East Of Eden
- Edge Of Tomorrow
- Elvis
- Empire Of Light
- Euphoria
- Euphoria: Trouble Don’t Last Always
- Expecting Amy
- Fahrenheit 451
- Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore
- Father Of The Bride
- Free Guy
- Friends: The Reunion
- From The Earth To The Moon
- Game Of Thrones
- Gaming Wall St
- Garcia!
- Giant
- Godzilla
- Godzilla vs. Kong
- Goodfellas
- Gossip Girl
- Ha Festival: The Art Of Comedy
- Hacks
- Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts
- Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets
- Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1
- Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2
- Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire
- Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince
- Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix
- Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban
- Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone
- Heaven’s Gate: The Cult Of Cults
- His Dark Materials
- Holiday Harmony
- House Of The Dragon
- House Party
- I Hate Suzie
- In The Heights
- Industry
- Irma Vep
- It Chapter Two
- It’s A Sin
- Joker
- Judas And The Black Messiah
- Julia
- Justice League
- Kimi
- King Richard
- Kong: Skull Island
- Landscapers
- Lizzo: Live In Concert
- Lord Of The Rings, The: The Fellowship Of The Ring
- Lord Of The Rings, The: The Fellowship Of The Ring (Extended Version)
- Lord Of The Rings, The: The Return Of The King
- Lord Of The Rings, The: The Return Of The King (Extended Version)
- Lord Of The Rings, The: The Two Towers
- Lord Of The Rings, The: The Two Towers (Extended Version)
- Love, Lizzo
- Lovecraft Country
- Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty
- Magic Mike
- Malcolm X
- Malignant
- Man Of Steel
- Mare Of Easttown
- Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners
- Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is
- Matrix Reloaded
- Matrix Resurrections
- Matrix Revolutions
- Menudo: Forever Young
- Mortal Kombat
- Mosaic
- Moses Storm: Trash White
- My Brilliant Friend
- My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood
- Native Son
- No Sudden Move
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Oslo
- Our Flag Means Death
- Peacemaker
- Pennyworth: The Origin Of Batman’s Butler
- Perry Mason
- Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin
- Rain Dogs
- Rap Sh!T
- Reminiscence
- Rio Bravo
- Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
- Rose Matafeo: Horndog
- Santa Camp
- Scenes From A Marriage
- Scoob!
- See How They Run
- Selena + Chef
- Sex And The City
- Sharp Objects
- Shazam: Fury Of The Gods
- Shazam!
- Singin’ In The Rain
- Sort Of
- Soul Of America
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Starstruck
- Station Eleven
- Succession (S1-S3) *S4 will be available on June 30.
- Suicide Squad
- Superman: The Movie
- Sweet Life: Los Angeles
- Take Out With Lisa Ling
- That Damn Michael Che
- The Baby
- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- The Batman
- The Big Brunch
- The Big Shot With Bethenny
- The Bob’s Burgers Movie
- The Bridge
- The Captive
- The Climb
- The Conjuring
- The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
- The Dark Knight
- The Dark Knight Rises
- The Deuce
- The Fallout
- The Fastest Woman On Earth
- The Flight Attendant
- The Gilded Age
- The Girl Before
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
- The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies
- The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug
- The King’s Man
- The Last Of Us
- The Lego Movie
- The Little Things
- The Man From U.N.C.L.E.
- The Many Saints Of Newark
- The Matrix
- The Menu
- The New Pope
- The Night House
- The Nun
- The Plot Against America
- The Righteous Gemstones
- The Sex Lives Of College Girls
- The Soul Of America
- The Staircase
- The Suicide Squad
- The Survivor
- The Third Day
- The Tourist
- The Undoing
- The Way Down: God, Greed, And The Cult Of Gwen Shamblin
- The Weeknd: Live At Sofi Stadium
- The White Lotus
- The Wizard Of Oz
- Those Who Wish Me Dead
- Titans
- Tom & Jerry
- Wahl Street
- Watchmen
- We Are Who We Are
- We Own This City
- West Side Story (2021)
- White House Plumbers
- Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
- Wonder Woman (2017)
- Wonder Woman 1984
- Zack Snyder’s Justice League
- Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice Is Gray
Źródło: The Verge.
Hej, jesteśmy na Google News - Obserwuj to, co ważne w techu