Zabiorą Wam HBO Max. Nie zatęsknicie, patrzcie na to!

Konrad Kozłowski
1

Na rynku amerykańskim platforma MAX zastąpiła już HBO Max. Dzięki temu poznaliśmy szczegóły na temat usługi, w tym obszerną listę filmów i seriali dostępnych w 4K, które wcześniej nie były dostępne w tej jakości.

Mimo, że HBO Max było dużym krokiem naprzód względem wcześniej funkcjonującego w wielu krajach HBO Go, to katalog filmów i seriali w 4K nie była zbyt obszerna. Nowości od Warner Bros. czy wybrane seriale HBO można było zobaczyć w 4K, ale wcześniejsze produkcje, niestety, były pomijane. To zmienia się właśnie dzisiaj, w momencie startu MAX na terenie Stanów Zjednoczonych. Wraz z uruchomieniem nowej platformy dowiedzieliśmy się, że poszerzony katalog i połączenie ofert z Discovery+, a także materiałami od HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID to nie wszystko.

Największe hity HBO i Warner Bros. w 4K na MAX (następca HBO Max)

Najbardziej szokujące, ponieważ nie wspominano o tym do tej pory, jest poszerzenie listy filmów i seriali dostępnych w 4K po pierwszy na VOD tej firmy. Mówimy tu o prawdziwych klasykach, jak "Casablanca", "Mechaniczna pomarańcza", "Chłopcy z ferajny", "2001: Odyseja kosmiczna", a także nowszych produkcjach, jak "Batman", "Powrót Batmana", trylogie "Władcy pierścieni" i "Hobbita", kwadrylogia "Matrix" czy wszystkie części "Harry'ego Pottera". Najbardziej cieszy mnie jednak dodanie seriali HBO, które nareszcie zobaczymy w jeszcze lepszej oprawie wizualnej: "Sukcesja", "Czarnobyl", "Wielkie kłamstewka", "Barry", "Biały Lotos", "Od nowa" oraz "Ostre przedmioty".

W sumie mówimy o ponad 220 tytułach, a 1000 filmów i odcinków seriali. "Dostrzegamy wartość oferowania naszym użytkownikom wrażeń kinowych i w tym celu wdrożyliśmy bardziej zaawansowane technologie, które pozwalają nam udostępniać więcej treści 4K w szybszy i wydajniejszy sposób" zapowiada Sudheer Sirivara z Warner Bros. Discovery. Wiemy, że oprócz rozdzielczości 4K pojawi się także szersze wsparcie dla Dolby Vision i HDR10, a także dla dźwięku Dolby Atmos.

Oferta MAX - ile kosztuje dostęp do nowej platformy

Kilka tygodni temu dowiedzieliśmy się, jak wygląda Max, a poniżej znajdziecie szczegóły, co do oferty w USA. W Polsce będzie ona najpewniej zbliżona, choć nie wiadomo, czy od razu pojawi się pakiet z reklamami.

  • Plan z reklamami - 9,99 miesięcznie lub 99,99 dolara rocznie (2 streamy jednocześnie, treści w jakości 1080p, bez pobierania, dźwięk przestrzenny 5.1)
  • Plan bez reklam (standardowy) - 15,99 lub 149,99 dolara rocznie (2 streamy jednocześnie, treści w jakości 1080p, 30 tytułów do pobrania, dźwięk przestrzenny 5.1)
  • Plan bez reklam (Ultimate) za 19,99 lub 199,99 dolara rocznie (4 streamy jednocześnie, treści w jakości 4K UHD, 100 tytułów do pobrania, dźwięk Dolby Atmos - tam gdzie dostępny)

Pełna lista filmów i seriali w 4K na MAX

  1. 2001: A Space Odyssey
  2. 2nd Annual Ha Festival: The Art Of Comedy
  3. 8-Bit Christmas
  4. A Christmas Mystery
  5. A Christmas Story Christmas
  6. A Clockwork Orange
  7. A Hollywood Christmas
  8. Ahir Shah: Dots
  9. Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words
  10. Amy
  11. And Just Like That… The Documentary
  12. And Just Like That…
  13. Antlers
  14. Aquaman
  15. Argo
  16. Avenue 5
  17. Bad Education
  18. Barbarian
  19. Barry (S2, S3) *S1 & S4 will be available on June 23.
  20. Batman (1989)
  21. Batman & Robin
  22. Batman And Harley Quinn
  23. Batman Begins
  24. Batman Forever
  25. Batman Returns
  26. Batman V Superman: Ultimate Edition
  27. Betty
  28. Big Little Lies
  29. Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)
  30. Black Adam
  31. Brené Brown: Atlas Of The Heart
  32. C.B. Strike
  33. Casablanca
  34. Catherine The Great
  35. Chernobyl
  36. Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?
  37. Coastal Elites
  38. Colin Quinn & Friends: A Parking Lot Comedy Show
  39. Cry Macho
  40. Dc League Of Super-Pets
  41. Death On The Nile
  42. DMZ
  43. Don’t Worry Darling
  44. Dune
  45. East Of Eden
  46. Edge Of Tomorrow
  47. Elvis
  48. Empire Of Light
  49. Euphoria
  50. Euphoria: Trouble Don’t Last Always
  51. Expecting Amy
  52. Fahrenheit 451
  53. Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
  54. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald
  55. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore
  56. Father Of The Bride
  57. Free Guy
  58. Friends: The Reunion
  59. From The Earth To The Moon
  60. Game Of Thrones
  61. Gaming Wall St
  62. Garcia!
  63. Giant
  64. Godzilla
  65. Godzilla vs. Kong
  66. Goodfellas
  67. Gossip Girl
  68. Ha Festival: The Art Of Comedy
  69. Hacks
  70. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts
  71. Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets
  72. Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1
  73. Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2
  74. Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire
  75. Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince
  76. Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix
  77. Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban
  78. Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone
  79. Heaven’s Gate: The Cult Of Cults
  80. His Dark Materials
  81. Holiday Harmony
  82. House Of The Dragon
  83. House Party
  84. I Hate Suzie
  85. In The Heights
  86. Industry
  87. Irma Vep
  88. It Chapter Two
  89. It’s A Sin
  90. Joker
  91. Judas And The Black Messiah
  92. Julia
  93. Justice League
  94. Kimi
  95. King Richard
  96. Kong: Skull Island
  97. Landscapers
  98. Lizzo: Live In Concert
  99. Lord Of The Rings, The: The Fellowship Of The Ring
  100. Lord Of The Rings, The: The Fellowship Of The Ring (Extended Version)
  101. Lord Of The Rings, The: The Return Of The King
  102. Lord Of The Rings, The: The Return Of The King (Extended Version)
  103. Lord Of The Rings, The: The Two Towers
  104. Lord Of The Rings, The: The Two Towers (Extended Version)
  105. Love, Lizzo
  106. Lovecraft Country
  107. Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty
  108. Magic Mike
  109. Malcolm X
  110. Malignant
  111. Man Of Steel
  112. Mare Of Easttown
  113. Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners
  114. Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is
  115. Matrix Reloaded
  116. Matrix Resurrections
  117. Matrix Revolutions
  118. Menudo: Forever Young
  119. Mortal Kombat
  120. Mosaic
  121. Moses Storm: Trash White
  122. My Brilliant Friend
  123. My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood
  124. Native Son
  125. No Sudden Move
  126. Ocean’s Eleven
  127. Oslo
  128. Our Flag Means Death
  129. Peacemaker
  130. Pennyworth: The Origin Of Batman’s Butler
  131. Perry Mason
  132. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin
  133. Rain Dogs
  134. Rap Sh!T
  135. Reminiscence
  136. Rio Bravo
  137. Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
  138. Rose Matafeo: Horndog
  139. Santa Camp
  140. Scenes From A Marriage
  141. Scoob!
  142. See How They Run
  143. Selena + Chef
  144. Sex And The City
  145. Sharp Objects
  146. Shazam: Fury Of The Gods
  147. Shazam!
  148. Singin’ In The Rain
  149. Sort Of
  150. Soul Of America
  151. Space Jam: A New Legacy
  152. Starstruck
  153. Station Eleven
  154. Succession (S1-S3) *S4 will be available on June 30.
  155. Suicide Squad
  156. Superman: The Movie
  157. Sweet Life: Los Angeles
  158. Take Out With Lisa Ling
  159. That Damn Michael Che
  160. The Baby
  161. The Banshees Of Inisherin
  162. The Batman
  163. The Big Brunch
  164. The Big Shot With Bethenny
  165. The Bob’s Burgers Movie
  166. The Bridge
  167. The Captive
  168. The Climb
  169. The Conjuring
  170. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
  171. The Dark Knight
  172. The Dark Knight Rises
  173. The Deuce
  174. The Fallout
  175. The Fastest Woman On Earth
  176. The Flight Attendant
  177. The Gilded Age
  178. The Girl Before
  179. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
  180. The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies
  181. The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug
  182. The King’s Man
  183. The Last Of Us
  184. The Lego Movie
  185. The Little Things
  186. The Man From U.N.C.L.E.
  187. The Many Saints Of Newark
  188. The Matrix
  189. The Menu
  190. The New Pope
  191. The Night House
  192. The Nun
  193. The Plot Against America
  194. The Righteous Gemstones
  195. The Sex Lives Of College Girls
  196. The Soul Of America
  197. The Staircase
  198. The Suicide Squad
  199. The Survivor
  200. The Third Day
  201. The Tourist
  202. The Undoing
  203. The Way Down: God, Greed, And The Cult Of Gwen Shamblin
  204. The Weeknd: Live At Sofi Stadium
  205. The White Lotus
  206. The Wizard Of Oz
  207. Those Who Wish Me Dead
  208. Titans
  209. Tom & Jerry
  210. Wahl Street
  211. Watchmen
  212. We Are Who We Are
  213. We Own This City
  214. West Side Story (2021)
  215. White House Plumbers
  216. Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
  217. Wonder Woman (2017)
  218. Wonder Woman 1984
  219. Zack Snyder’s Justice League
  220. Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice Is Gray

Źródło: The Verge.

