Apple zamyka wszystkie sklepy na świecie (poza Chinami)

Jak wiemy sklepy Apple to nie tylko miejsce gdzie kupuje się elektronikę, ale również przestrzeń socjalna gdzie ludzie spotykają sią aby porozmawiać o problemach ze sprzętem, nauczyć się obsługi komputera czy przejść szkolenie. Są to bardzo popularne miejsca i przeważnie jest w nich sporo ludzi.

Decyzja Apple pokazuje, że w tym momencie warto ograniczyć swoje kontakty z innymi naprawdę do niezbędnego minimum.

In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery. https://t.co/ArdMA43cFJ — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 14, 2020

We will be closing all of our retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27. We are committed to providing exceptional service to our customers. Our online stores are open at www.apple.com, or you can download the Apple Store app on the App Store. For service and support, customers can visit support.apple.com. I want to thank our extraordinary Retail teams for their dedication to enriching our customers’ lives. We are all so grateful to you.

Apple namawia też wszystkich swoich pracowników do przejścia na tryb pracy zdalnej (o ile to możliwe). Ci zaś którzy muszą pracować w biurze mają przestrzegać procedur związanych z kontaktami interpersonalnymi i kontrolami zdrowia.

Sklepy w China zostają natomiast ponownie otwarte (ze względu na stabilizującą się sytuację i malejącą liczbę nowych zachorowań):

First, I want to recognize Apple’s family in Greater China. Though the rate of infections has dramatically declined, we know COVID-19’s effects are still being strongly felt. I want to express my deep gratitude to our team in China for their determination and spirit. As of today, all of our stores in Greater China have reopened. I also want to thank our operations team and partners for their remarkable efforts to restore our supply chain. What we’ve learned together has helped us all develop the best practices that are assisting enormously in our global response.

W aplikacji Apple News powstałą też nowa sekcja dotycząca koronawirusa aby szybciej i łatwiej dotrzeć do najważniejszych informacji na temat wirusa.