Oficjalnie: poznaliśmy grę roku 2023! Wszyscy zwycięzcy The Game Awards

Jesteśmy już po The Game Awards 2023. Kto podniósł najważniejsze statuetki?
The Game Awards 2023 już za nami. Największa ceremonia dla graczy od czasów anulowania E3 odbyła się ostatniej nocy — a na niej wręczono nagrody we wszystkich kategoriach. Która produkcja oficjalnie została grą tego roku? Jakie produkcje zostały jeszcze docenione? Sprawdzamy.
To cię zainteresuje Microsoft ostro potraktował "Baldur's Gate 3" w swoich ocenach. Mocno się pomyliłNo to już chyba znamy grę roku 2023! Jesteście zaskoczeni?
The Game Awards 2023 — pełna lista zwycięzców!
Gra roku:
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3 - ZWYCIĘZCA
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Najlepsza reżyseria:
- Alan Wake 2 - ZWYCIĘZCA
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Najlepsza narracja:
- Alan Wake 2 - ZWYCIĘZCA
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy 16
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Najlepszy kierunek artystyczny:
- Alan Wake 2 - ZWYCIĘZCA
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lies of P
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Najlepsza muzyka:
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 16 - ZWYCIĘZCA
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Najlepsze udźwiękowienie:
- Alan Wake 2
- Dead Space Remake
- Hi-Fi Rush - ZWYCIĘZCA
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
Najlepsza aktorka/najlepszy aktor:
- Ben Starr - Final Fantasy 16
- Cameron Monaghan - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Idris Elba - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd - Alan Wake 2
- Neil Newbon - Baldur's Gate 3 - ZWYCIĘZCA
- Yuri Lowenthal - Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Czytaj dalej poniżej
Gra z największym przesłaniem:
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia - ZWYCIĘZCA
- Terra Nil
- Venba
Najlepiej rozwijana gra:
- Apex Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077 - ZWYCIĘZCA
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Najlepsza gra indie:
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Sea of Stars - ZWYCIĘZCA
- Viewfinder
Najlepsza debiutująca gra indie:
- Cocoon - ZWYCIĘZCA
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Najlepsza gra mobilna:
- Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis
- Honkai: Star Rail - ZWYCIĘZCA
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Najlepiej wspierana gra przez społeczność:
- Baldur's Gate 3 - ZWYCIĘZCA
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 16
- No Man's Sky
Najlepsza gra AR/VR
- Gran Turismo 7
- Humanity
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Resident Evil Village - ZWYCIĘZCA
- Synapse
Największa innowacyjność w dostępności:
- Diablo 4
- Forza Motorsport - ZWYCIĘZCA
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
Najlepsza gra akcji:
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon - ZWYCIĘZCA
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Remnant 2
Najlepsza gra akcji/przygodowa:
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - ZWYCIĘZCA
Najlepsza gra RPG:
- Baldur's Gate 3 - ZWYCIĘZCA
- Final Fantasy 16
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Najlepsza bijatyka:
- God of Rock
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6 - ZWYCIĘZCA
Najlepsza gra rodzinna:
- Disney Illusion Island
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder - ZWYCIĘZCA
Najlepsza gra wyścigowa/sportowa:
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 23
- Forza Motorsport - ZWYCIĘZCA
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- The Crew Motofest
Najlepszy symulator/gra strategiczna:
- Advanced Wars 1+ Re-Boot Camp
- Cities: Skylines 2
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Pikmin 4 - ZWYCIĘZCA
Najlepsza gra multiplayer:
- Baldur's Gate 3 - ZWYCIĘZCA
- Diablo 4
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Najlepszy twórca treści:
- IronMouse - ZWYCIĘZCA
- PeopleMakeGames
- Quackity
- Spreen
- SypherPK
Najlepszy zawodnik e-sportowy:
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok - ZWYCIĘZCA
- Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
- Max “Demon1” Mazanov
- Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez
- Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk
- Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen
Najlepszy trener e-sportowy:
- Christine “potter” Chi - ZWYCIĘZCA
- Danny “zonic” Sorensen
- Jordan “Gunba” Graham
- Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam
- Yoon “Homme” Sung-young
Najlepszy event e-sportowy:
- 2023 League of Legends World Championship - ZWYCIĘZCA
- Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
- VALORANT Champions 2023
Najlepsza gra e-sportowa:
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- Leage of Legends
- PUBG Mobile
- Valorant - ZWYCIĘZCA
Najlepszy zespół e-sportowy:
- Evil Geniuses
- Fnatic
- Gaimin
- JD Gaming - ZWYCIĘZCA
- Team Vitality
Najbardziej wyczekiwana gra:
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - ZWYCIĘZCA
- Hades 2
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
Najlepsza adaptacja gry:
- Castlevania: Nocturne
- Gran Turismo
- The Last of Us - ZWYCIĘZCA
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Twisted Metal
Głos graczy:
- Baldur's Gate 3 - ZWYCIĘZCA
- Cyberpunk 2077: Widmo wolności
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel's Spier-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Hej, jesteśmy na Google News - Obserwuj to, co ważne w techu