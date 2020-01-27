Rozdanie nagród Grammy 2020 już za nami. Kto wygrał w najważniejszych kategoriach?

Grammy jak zwykle rządzi się swoimi prawami i lista kategorii w których można zgarnąć nagrodę jest… nieskończenie długa. Poniżej zestawienie wszystkich dominowanych wraz ze zwycięzcami dla najważniejszych z nich!
Zwycięzcy Gammy 2020: kto zgarnął statuetki od Narodowej Akademii Sztuki i Techniki Rejestracji w najważniejszych kategoriach?
Nagranie roku
- Hey, Ma – Bon Iver
- Bad Guy – Billie Eilish — nagroda Grammy 2020
- 7 Rings – Ariana Grande
- Hard Place – H.E.R.
- Talk – Khalid
- Old Town Road – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- Truth Hurts – Lizzo
- Sunflower – Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album roku
- I, I – Bon Iver
- Norman Fucking Rockwell – Lana Del Rey
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish — nagroda Grammy 2020
- Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande
- I Used to Know Her – H.E.R.
- 7 – Lil Nas X
- Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) – Lizzo
- Father of the Bride – Vampire Weekend
Piosenka roku
- Always Remember Us This Way – Lady Gaga (Autorzy: Natalie Hemby, Stefani Germanotta, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna)
- Bad Guy – Billie Eilish (Autorzy: Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell) — nagroda Grammy 2020
- Bring My Flowers Now – Tanya Tucker (Autorzy: Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth, Tanya Tucker)
- Hard Place – H.E.R. (Autorzy: Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris,Gabriella Wilson, Rodney Jerkins)
- Lover – Taylor Swift (Autorka: Taylor Swift)
- Norman Fucking Rockwell – Lana Del Rey (Autorzy: Jack Antonoff, Elizabeth Grant)
- Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi (Autorzy: Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn, Sam Roman)
- Truth Hurts – Lizzo (Autorzy: Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson, Jesse Saint John)
Najlepszy nowy artysta
- Black Pumas
- Billie Eilish — nagroda Grammy 2020
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Rosalía
- Tank and the Bangas
- Yola
Najlepszy popowy album tradycyjny
- Sì – Andrea Bocelli
- Love (Deluxe Edition) – Michael Bublé
- Look Now – Elvis Costello and the Imposters — nagroda Grammy 2020
- A Legendary Christmas – John Legend
- Walls – Barbra Streisand
Najlepszy album popowy
- The Lion King: The Gift – Beyoncé
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish — nagroda Grammy 2020
- Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande
- No. 6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran
- Lover – Taylor Swift
Najlepszy album rap
- Revenge of the Dreamers III – Dreamville
- Championships – Meek Mill
- I Am > I Was – 21 Savage
- Igor – Tyler, The Creator — nagroda Grammy 2020
- The Lost Boy – YBN Cordae
Najlepsza piosenka rapowa
- Bad Idea – YBN Cordae featuring Chance the Rapper (Autorzy: Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong, Daniel Hackett)
- Gold Roses – Rick Ross featuring Drake (Autorzy: Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III, Ozan Yildirim)
- A Lot – 21 Savage featuring J. Cole (Autorzy: Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, Anthony White) — nagroda Grammy 2020
- Racks in the Middle – Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy (Autorzy: Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis Jr., Rodrick Moore)
- Suge – DaBaby (Autorzy: Jonathan Kirk, Tahj Morgan, Darryl Clemons)
Najlepszy album alternatywny
- U.F.O.F. – Big Thief
- Assume Form – James Blake
- I, I – Bon Iver
- Father of the Bride – Vampire Weekend — nagroda Grammy 2020
- Anima – Thom Yorke
Najlepsza piosenka rockowa
- Fear Inoculum – Tool (Autorzy: Maynard James Keenan, Adam Jones, Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor)
- Give Yourself a Try – The 1975 (Autorzy: George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy, Ross MacDonald)
- Harmony Hall – Vampire Weekend (Autor: Ezra Koenig)
- History Repeats – Britanny Howard (Autorka: Britanny Howard)
- This Land – Gary Clark Jr. (Autor: Gary Clark Jr.) — nagroda Grammy 2020
Najlepszy album rockowy
- Amo – Bring Me the Horizon
- Social Cues – Cage the Elephant — nagroda Grammy 2020
- In the End – Cranberries
- Trauma – I Prevail
- Feral Roots – Rival Sons
Najlepsza piosenka R&B
- Could’ve Been – H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller (Autorzy: Dernst Emile II, David Harris, Gabriella Wilson, Hue Strother)
- Look at Me Now – Emily King (Autorzy: Emily King, Jerome Most)
- No Guidance – Chris Brown featuring Drake (Autorzy: Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee
- Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib, Teddy Walton)
- Roll Some Mo – Lucky Daye (Autorzy: David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Peter Lee Johnson)
- Say So – PJ Morton featuring JoJo (Autorzy: Paul Morton Jr.) — nagroda Grammy 2020
Najlepszy album R&B
- 1123 – BJ the Chicago Kid
- Painted – Lucky Daye
- Ella Mai – Ella Mai
- Paul – PJ Morton
- Ventura – Anderson Paak — nagroda Grammy 2020
Najlepszy album urban contemporary
- Apollo XXI – Steve Lacy
- Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) – Lizzo — nagroda Grammy 2020
- Overload – Georgia Anne Muldrow
- Saturn – Nao
- Being Human in Public – Jessie Reyez
Najlepsza piosenka country
- Bring My Flowers Now – Tanya Tucker (Autorzy: Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth, Tanya Tucker) — nagroda Grammy 2020
- Girl Goin’ Nowhere – Ashley McBryde (Autorzy: Jeremy Bussey, Ashley McBryde)
- It All Comes Out in the Wash – Miranda Lambert (Autorki: Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)
- Some of It – Eric Church (Autorzy: Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Bobby Pinson)
- Speechless – Dan + Shay (Autorzy: Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers, Laura Veltz)
Najlepszy album country
- Desperate Man – Eric Church
- Stronger Than the Truth – Reba McEntire
- Interstate Gospel – Pistol Annies
- Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
- While I’m Livin’ – Tanya Tucker — nagroda Grammy 2020
Najlepszy album new age
- Fairy Dreams – David Arkenstone
- Homage to Kindness – David Darling
- Wings – Peter Kater — nagroda Grammy 2020
- Verve – Sebastian Plano
- Deva – Deva Premal
Najlepszy teledysk
- We’ve Got To Try – The Chemical Brothers
- This Land – Gary Clark Jr.
- Cellophane – FKA twigs
- Old Town Road – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus — nagroda Grammy 2020
- Glad he’s gone – Tove Lo
Najlepszy film muzyczny
- HOMECOMING — nagroda Grammy 2020
- Remember My Name
- Birth of the Cool
- Shangri-la
