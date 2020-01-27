0

Rozdanie nagród Grammy 2020 już za nami. Kto wygrał w najważniejszych kategoriach?

2020-01-27
MuzykaPo Godzinach

62. ceremonia wręczenia nagród Grammy już za nami. Od wielu tygodni znaliśmy nominowanych w każdej kategorii, a teraz nareszcie poznaliśmy zwycięzców. Myślę że dla wielu obyło się bez większych zaskoczeń.

Grammy jak zwykle rządzi się swoimi prawami i lista kategorii w których można zgarnąć nagrodę jest… nieskończenie długa. Poniżej zestawienie wszystkich dominowanych wraz ze zwycięzcami dla najważniejszych z nich!

Zwycięzcy Gammy 2020: kto zgarnął statuetki od Narodowej Akademii Sztuki i Techniki Rejestracji w najważniejszych kategoriach?

Nagranie roku

  • Hey, Ma – Bon Iver
  • Bad Guy – Billie Eilish — nagroda Grammy 2020
  • 7 Rings – Ariana Grande
  • Hard Place – H.E.R.
  • Talk – Khalid
  • Old Town Road – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
  • Truth Hurts – Lizzo
  • Sunflower – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album roku

  • I, I – Bon Iver
  • Norman Fucking Rockwell – Lana Del Rey
  • When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish — nagroda Grammy 2020
  • Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande
  • I Used to Know Her – H.E.R.
  • 7 – Lil Nas X
  • Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) – Lizzo
  • Father of the Bride – Vampire Weekend

Piosenka roku

  • Always Remember Us This Way – Lady Gaga (Autorzy: Natalie Hemby, Stefani Germanotta, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna)
  • Bad Guy – Billie Eilish (Autorzy: Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell) — nagroda Grammy 2020
  • Bring My Flowers Now – Tanya Tucker (Autorzy: Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth, Tanya Tucker)
  • Hard Place – H.E.R. (Autorzy: Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris,Gabriella Wilson, Rodney Jerkins)
  • Lover – Taylor Swift (Autorka: Taylor Swift)
  • Norman Fucking Rockwell – Lana Del Rey (Autorzy: Jack Antonoff, Elizabeth Grant)
  • Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi (Autorzy: Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn, Sam Roman)
  • Truth Hurts – Lizzo (Autorzy: Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson, Jesse Saint John)

Najlepszy nowy artysta

  • Black Pumas
  • Billie Eilish — nagroda Grammy 2020
  • Lil Nas X
  • Lizzo
  • Maggie Rogers
  • Rosalía
  • Tank and the Bangas
  • Yola

Najlepszy popowy album tradycyjny

  • Sì – Andrea Bocelli
  • Love (Deluxe Edition) – Michael Bublé
  • Look Now – Elvis Costello and the Imposters — nagroda Grammy 2020
  • A Legendary Christmas – John Legend
  • Walls – Barbra Streisand

Najlepszy album popowy

  • The Lion King: The Gift – Beyoncé
  • When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish — nagroda Grammy 2020
  • Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande
  • No. 6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran
  • Lover – Taylor Swift

Najlepszy album rap

  • Revenge of the Dreamers III – Dreamville
  • Championships – Meek Mill
  • I Am > I Was – 21 Savage
  • Igor – Tyler, The Creator — nagroda Grammy 2020
  • The Lost Boy – YBN Cordae

Najlepsza piosenka rapowa

  • Bad Idea – YBN Cordae featuring Chance the Rapper (Autorzy: Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong, Daniel Hackett)
  • Gold Roses – Rick Ross featuring Drake (Autorzy: Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III, Ozan Yildirim)
  • A Lot – 21 Savage featuring J. Cole (Autorzy: Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, Anthony White) — nagroda Grammy 2020
  • Racks in the Middle – Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy (Autorzy: Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis Jr., Rodrick Moore)
  • Suge – DaBaby (Autorzy: Jonathan Kirk, Tahj Morgan, Darryl Clemons)

Najlepszy album alternatywny

  • U.F.O.F. – Big Thief
  • Assume Form – James Blake
  • I, I – Bon Iver
  • Father of the Bride – Vampire Weekend — nagroda Grammy 2020
  • Anima – Thom Yorke

Najlepsza piosenka rockowa

  • Fear Inoculum – Tool (Autorzy: Maynard James Keenan, Adam Jones, Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor)
  • Give Yourself a Try – The 1975 (Autorzy: George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy, Ross MacDonald)
  • Harmony Hall – Vampire Weekend (Autor: Ezra Koenig)
  • History Repeats – Britanny Howard (Autorka: Britanny Howard)
  • This Land – Gary Clark Jr. (Autor: Gary Clark Jr.) — nagroda Grammy 2020

Najlepszy album rockowy

  • Amo – Bring Me the Horizon
  • Social Cues – Cage the Elephant — nagroda Grammy 2020
  • In the End – Cranberries
  • Trauma – I Prevail
  • Feral Roots – Rival Sons

Najlepsza piosenka R&B

  • Could’ve Been – H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller (Autorzy: Dernst Emile II, David Harris, Gabriella Wilson, Hue Strother)
  • Look at Me Now – Emily King (Autorzy: Emily King, Jerome Most)
  • No Guidance – Chris Brown featuring Drake (Autorzy: Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee
  • Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib, Teddy Walton)
  • Roll Some Mo – Lucky Daye (Autorzy: David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Peter Lee Johnson)
  • Say So – PJ Morton featuring JoJo (Autorzy: Paul Morton Jr.) — nagroda Grammy 2020

Najlepszy album R&B

  • 1123 – BJ the Chicago Kid
  • Painted – Lucky Daye
  • Ella Mai – Ella Mai
  • Paul – PJ Morton
  • Ventura – Anderson Paak — nagroda Grammy 2020

Najlepszy album urban contemporary

  • Apollo XXI – Steve Lacy
  • Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) – Lizzo — nagroda Grammy 2020
  • Overload – Georgia Anne Muldrow
  • Saturn – Nao
  • Being Human in Public – Jessie Reyez

Najlepsza piosenka country

  • Bring My Flowers Now – Tanya Tucker (Autorzy: Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth, Tanya Tucker) — nagroda Grammy 2020
  • Girl Goin’ Nowhere – Ashley McBryde (Autorzy: Jeremy Bussey, Ashley McBryde)
  • It All Comes Out in the Wash – Miranda Lambert (Autorki: Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)
  • Some of It – Eric Church (Autorzy: Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Bobby Pinson)
  • Speechless – Dan + Shay (Autorzy: Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers, Laura Veltz)

Najlepszy album country

  • Desperate Man – Eric Church
  • Stronger Than the Truth – Reba McEntire
  • Interstate Gospel – Pistol Annies
  • Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
  • While I’m Livin’ – Tanya Tucker — nagroda Grammy 2020

Najlepszy album new age

  • Fairy Dreams – David Arkenstone
  • Homage to Kindness – David Darling
  • Wings – Peter Kater — nagroda Grammy 2020
  • Verve – Sebastian Plano
  • Deva – Deva Premal

Najlepszy teledysk

  • We’ve Got To Try – The Chemical Brothers
  • This Land – Gary Clark Jr.
  • Cellophane – FKA twigs
  • Old Town Road – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus — nagroda Grammy 2020
  • Glad he’s gone – Tove Lo

Najlepszy film muzyczny

  • HOMECOMING — nagroda Grammy 2020
  • Remember My Name
  • Birth of the Cool
  • Shangri-la

