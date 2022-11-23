Gry

Elden Ring dominuje w nagrodach Golden Joystick Awards 2022

Piotr Kurek
0

Czterdziesta, jubileuszowa edycja nagród Golden Joystick Awards organizowana przez serwis GamesRadar cieszyła się ogromną popularnością. Miliony użytkowników wysyłało swoje głosy na gry, które walczyły o statuetki w 21 kategoriach.

Tegoroczne nagrody nie są chyba dla nikogo zaskoczeniem. Zestawienie zdominowała produkcja FromSoftware, które już po raz piąty odebrało statuetkę dla najlepszego studia. Elden Ring otrzymało 4. wyróżnienia, z czego dwa za najlepszą grę roku. 40. jubileuszowe zestawienie nagród Golden Joystick Awards 2022 wygląda następująco:

  • Best Storytelling: Horizon Forbidden West
  • Still Playing Award: Genshin Impact
  • Best Visual Design: Elden Ring
  • Studio of the Year: FromSoftware
  • Best Game Expansion: Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
  • Best Early Access Launch: Slime Rancher 2
  • Best Indie Game: Cult of the Lamb
  • Best Multiplayer Game: Elden Ring
  • Best Audio: Metal: Hellsinger
  • Best Game Trailer: Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer
  • Best Game Community: Final Fantasy XIV
  • Best Gaming Hardware:  Steam Deck
  • Breakthrough Award: Vampire Survivors
  • Critics' Choice Award: Elden Ring
  • Best Performer: Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel, Immortality)
  • Nintendo Game of the Year: Pokemon Legends Arceus
  • PC Game of the Year: Return to Monkey Island
  • PlayStation Game of the Year: Stray
  • Xbox Game of the Year: Grounded
  • Most Wanted Game: Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Ultimate Game of the Year: Elden Ring

Golden Joystick Awards 2022. Nagrody rozdane

Wielkim nieobecnym tegorocznego rozdania nagród bez wątpienia jest God of War Ragnarok. Gra pojawiła się zaledwie w dwóch zestawieniach: Best Performer i Ultimate Game of the Year i w żadnej z nich nie uzyskała nagrody. Choć gra została dopuszczona do głosowania na najlepszą grę roku, nie znalazła swojego miejsca wśród szeregu innych kategorii, gdzie miałaby szansę powalczyć o statuetkę. Ostatnia tegoroczna duża produkcja na PlayStation 4 i PlayStation 5 będzie miała jeszcze szansę powalczyć o statuetkę gry roku w plebiscycie The Game Awards organizowanego przez Geoffa Keighleya. Tegoroczne nagrody przyznane zostaną 8 grudnia.

