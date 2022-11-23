Tegoroczne nagrody nie są chyba dla nikogo zaskoczeniem. Zestawienie zdominowała produkcja FromSoftware, które już po raz piąty odebrało statuetkę dla najlepszego studia. Elden Ring otrzymało 4. wyróżnienia, z czego dwa za najlepszą grę roku. 40. jubileuszowe zestawienie nagród Golden Joystick Awards 2022 wygląda następująco:

Best Storytelling: Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West Still Playing Award: Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Best Visual Design: Elden Ring

Elden Ring Studio of the Year: FromSoftware

FromSoftware Best Game Expansion: Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Best Early Access Launch: Slime Rancher 2

Slime Rancher 2 Best Indie Game: Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb Best Multiplayer Game: Elden Ring

Elden Ring Best Audio: Metal: Hellsinger

Metal: Hellsinger Best Game Trailer: Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer

Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer Best Game Community: Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV Best Gaming Hardware: Steam Deck

Steam Deck Breakthrough Award: Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors Critics' Choice Award: Elden Ring

Elden Ring Best Performer: Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel, Immortality)

Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel, Immortality) Nintendo Game of the Year: Pokemon Legends Arceus

Pokemon Legends Arceus PC Game of the Year: Return to Monkey Island

Return to Monkey Island PlayStation Game of the Year: Stray

Stray Xbox Game of the Year: Grounded

Grounded Most Wanted Game: Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ultimate Game of the Year: Elden Ring

Golden Joystick Awards 2022. Nagrody rozdane

Wielkim nieobecnym tegorocznego rozdania nagród bez wątpienia jest God of War Ragnarok. Gra pojawiła się zaledwie w dwóch zestawieniach: Best Performer i Ultimate Game of the Year i w żadnej z nich nie uzyskała nagrody. Choć gra została dopuszczona do głosowania na najlepszą grę roku, nie znalazła swojego miejsca wśród szeregu innych kategorii, gdzie miałaby szansę powalczyć o statuetkę. Ostatnia tegoroczna duża produkcja na PlayStation 4 i PlayStation 5 będzie miała jeszcze szansę powalczyć o statuetkę gry roku w plebiscycie The Game Awards organizowanego przez Geoffa Keighleya. Tegoroczne nagrody przyznane zostaną 8 grudnia.