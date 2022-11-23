Czterdziesta, jubileuszowa edycja nagród Golden Joystick Awards organizowana przez serwis GamesRadar cieszyła się ogromną popularnością. Miliony użytkowników wysyłało swoje głosy na gry, które walczyły o statuetki w 21 kategoriach.
Tegoroczne nagrody nie są chyba dla nikogo zaskoczeniem. Zestawienie zdominowała produkcja FromSoftware, które już po raz piąty odebrało statuetkę dla najlepszego studia. Elden Ring otrzymało 4. wyróżnienia, z czego dwa za najlepszą grę roku. 40. jubileuszowe zestawienie nagród Golden Joystick Awards 2022 wygląda następująco:
- Best Storytelling: Horizon Forbidden West
- Still Playing Award: Genshin Impact
- Best Visual Design: Elden Ring
- Studio of the Year: FromSoftware
- Best Game Expansion: Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
- Best Early Access Launch: Slime Rancher 2
- Best Indie Game: Cult of the Lamb
- Best Multiplayer Game: Elden Ring
- Best Audio: Metal: Hellsinger
- Best Game Trailer: Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer
- Best Game Community: Final Fantasy XIV
- Best Gaming Hardware: Steam Deck
- Breakthrough Award: Vampire Survivors
- Critics' Choice Award: Elden Ring
- Best Performer: Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel, Immortality)
- Nintendo Game of the Year: Pokemon Legends Arceus
- PC Game of the Year: Return to Monkey Island
- PlayStation Game of the Year: Stray
- Xbox Game of the Year: Grounded
- Most Wanted Game: Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Ultimate Game of the Year: Elden Ring
Wielkim nieobecnym tegorocznego rozdania nagród bez wątpienia jest God of War Ragnarok. Gra pojawiła się zaledwie w dwóch zestawieniach: Best Performer i Ultimate Game of the Year i w żadnej z nich nie uzyskała nagrody. Choć gra została dopuszczona do głosowania na najlepszą grę roku, nie znalazła swojego miejsca wśród szeregu innych kategorii, gdzie miałaby szansę powalczyć o statuetkę. Ostatnia tegoroczna duża produkcja na PlayStation 4 i PlayStation 5 będzie miała jeszcze szansę powalczyć o statuetkę gry roku w plebiscycie The Game Awards organizowanego przez Geoffa Keighleya. Tegoroczne nagrody przyznane zostaną 8 grudnia.
