Sprawdź, czy Twój komputer może uruchomić system Windows 11

Zapowiedziany oficjalnie wczoraj Windows 11 to nie tylko „inna nakładka” na Windowsa 10. O ile nie da się nie zauważyć podobieństw pomiędzy tymi dwoma systemami, Windows 11 wydaje się nieco ucinać z dotychczasowej wstecznej kompatybilności systemu, prawdopodobnie w celu zwiększenia swojej wydajności, responsywności i energooszczędności. Dlatego też nie wszystkie komputery, które mogą uruchomić Windows 10 będą mogły uzyskać aktualizację do Windowsa 11. Naturalnie więc konsumenci szukają odpowiedzi, czy ich komputer będzie mógł odpalić nowy system, czy też są skazani na pozostanie przy Dziesiątce (której wsparcie kończy się w 2025 r.). Dziś sprawdzimy, co jest potrzebne, by Windows 11 zadziałał.
Windows 11 – minimalne wymagania systemowe
W specjalnym dokumencie Microsoft opublikował to, jakie warunki musi spełniać komputer (stacjonarny, laptop, tablet, 2-1 etc.) by w ogóle móc myśleć o zainstalowaniu Windowsa 11. Tak więc, nowy system będzie obsługiwał wyłącznie procesory które mają dwa lub więcej rdzeni i taktują z minimalną szybkością 1 GHz. Może się to wydawać niedużo jak na dzisiejsze standardy, ale ucina to możliwość instalacji Windowsa 11 na wielu starszych oraz tańszych maszynach. Dodatkowym wymogiem jest posiadanie przynajmniej 4 GB pamięci RAM oraz 64 GB miejsca na dane na dysku. Dosyć kontrowersyjnym wymogiem (choć dla mnie jak najbardziej zrozumiałym) jest konieczność posiadania przez dany system Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0), odpowiedzialny za funkcje bezpieczeństwa (m.in. generowanie liczb pseudolosowych) oraz odblokowania SecureBoot w BIOSie. Jestem przekonany, że niejeden użytkownik PC zdziwi się, kiedy to właśnie brak tego modułu bądź zła konfiguracja BIOSu uniemożliwi mu instalacje Jedenastki. Oprócz tego wszystkie porty obsługiwane po PCIe muszą obsługiwać jakąś formę zabezpieczenia pamięci (Memory Access Protection lub Kernel DMA Protection). Co do grafiki – musi ona wspierać DirectX 12 i WDDM (Windows Display Driver Model) 2.0. Inne wymagania nie powinny sprawiać już takiego problemu. W urządzeniach z ekranem ten musi mieć powyżej 9 cali i rozdzielczość przynajmniej 720p. Jeżeli urządzenie jest wyposażone w touchpad – musi to być precision touchpad, kompatybilny ze sterownikami Microsoftu. Komputer musi mieć też jakąś formę połączenia sieciowego, czy to przez Wi-Fi, czy przez gniazdo ethernet, przynajmniej jeden port USB oraz wyjście wideo.
Jakie procesory obsługuje Windows 11?
Kwestia procesorów jest chyba najbardziej intrygująca w przypadku nowego systemu, ponieważ to właśnie tutaj ucięte zostało najwięcej ze wstecznej kompatybilności. Z listy Microsoftu wypadł bowiem chociażby sprzedawany przez firmę za ogromne pieniądze Surface Studio 2 – wszystko właśnie przez procesor. Jeżeli więc chcecie sprawdzić, czy wasza maszyna uruchomi Windowsa 11, polecam wcisnąć Ctrl+F i przeszukać poniższą listę pod kątem swojego modelu
Windows 11 – wspierane procesory Intel
|Intel®
|Atom®
|x6200FE
|Intel®
|Atom®
|x6211E
|Intel®
|Atom®
|x6212RE
|Intel®
|Atom®
|x6413E
|Intel®
|Atom®
|x6414RE
|Intel®
|Atom®
|x6425E
|Intel®
|Atom®
|x6425RE
|Intel®
|Atom®
|x6427FE
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G4900
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G4900T
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G4920
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G4930
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G4930E
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G4930T
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G4932E
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G4950
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|J4005
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|J4105
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|J4115
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|N4000
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|N4100
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|3867U
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|4205U
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|4305U
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|4305UE
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|J4025
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|J4125
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|N4020
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|N4120
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|5205U
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|5305U
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G5900
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G5900E
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G5900T
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G5900TE
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G5905
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G5905T
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G5920
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|G5925
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|J6412
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|J6413
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|N6210
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|N6211
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|N4500
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|N4505
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|N5100
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|N5105
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|6305
|Intel®
|Celeron®
|6305E
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10210Y
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10310Y
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8200Y
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8210Y
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8310Y
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10510Y
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8500Y
|Intel®
|Core™
|m3-8100Y
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-8100
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-8100B
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-8100H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-8100T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-8109U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-8140U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-8300
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-8300T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-8350K
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5+8400
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5+8500
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8257U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8259U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8260U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8269U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8279U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8300H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8400
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8400B
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8400H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8400T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8500
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8500B
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8500T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8600
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8600K
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8600T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8086K
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8557U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8559U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8569U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8700
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8700B
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8700K
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8700T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8750H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8850H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-8130U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8250U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8350U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8550U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8650U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-8145U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-8145UE
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8265U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8365U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-8365UE
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8565U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8665U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-8665UE
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-9100
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-9100E
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-9100F
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-9100HL
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-9100T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-9100TE
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-9300
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-9300T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-9320
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-9350K
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-9350KF
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-9300H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-9300HF
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-9400
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-9400F
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-9400H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-9400T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-9500
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-9500E
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-9500F
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-9500T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-9500TE
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-9600
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-9600K
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-9600KF
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-9600T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-9700
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-9700E
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-9700F
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-9700K
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-9700KF
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-9700T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-9700TE
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-9750H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-9750HF
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-9850H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-9850HE
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-9850HL
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-8950HK
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-9880H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-9900
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-9900K
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-9900KF
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-9900KS
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-9900T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-9980HK
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10100Y
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10110Y
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-10900X
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-10920X
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-10940X
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-10980XE
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10100
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10100E
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10100F
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10100T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10100TE
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10105
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10105F
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10105T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10110U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10300
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10300T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10305
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10305T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10320
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-10325
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10200H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10210U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10300H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10310U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10400
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10400F
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10400H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10400T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10500
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10500E
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10500H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10500T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10500TE
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10600
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10600K
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10600KF
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-10600T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10510U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10610U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10700
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10700E
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10700F
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10700K
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10700KF
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10700T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10700TE
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10710U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10750H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10810U
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10850H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10870H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-10875H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-10850K
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-10885H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-10900
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-10900E
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-10900F
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-10900K
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-10900KF
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-10900T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-10900TE
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-10980HK
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-1000G1
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-1000G4
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-1005G1
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-1030G4
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-1030G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-1035G1
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-1035G4
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-1035G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-1038NG7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-1060G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-1065G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-1068NG7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-L13G4
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-L16G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-11400
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-11400F
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-11400T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-11500
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-11500T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-11600
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-11600K
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-11600KF
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-11600T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-11700
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-11700F
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-11700K
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-11700KF
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-11700T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-11900
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-11900F
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-11900K
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-11900KF
|Intel®
|Core™
|i9-11900T
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-1110G4
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-1115G4
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-1115G4E
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-1115GRE
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-1120G4
|Intel®
|Core™
|i3-1125G4
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-11300H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-1130G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-1135G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-1135G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-1140G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-1145G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-1145G7E
|Intel®
|Core™
|i5-1145GRE
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-11370H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-11375H
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-1160G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-1165G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-1165G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-1180G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-1185G7
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-1185G7E
|Intel®
|Core™
|i7-1185GRE
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold 4425Y
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold 6500Y
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G5400
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G5400T
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G5420
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G5420T
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G5500
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G5500T
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G5600
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G5600T
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G5620
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Silver J5005
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Silver N5000
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold 4417U
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold 5405U
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Silver J5040
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Silver N5030
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold 6405U
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G6400
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G6400E
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G6400T
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G6400TE
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G6405
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G6405T
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G6500
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G6500T
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G6505
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G6505T
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G6600
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold G6605
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|6805
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|J6426
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|N6415
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Silver N6000
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Silver N6005
|Intel®
|Pentium®
|Gold 7505
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Bronze 3104
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Bronze 3106
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5115
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5118
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5119T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5120
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5120T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5122
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6126
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6126F
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6126T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6128
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6130
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6130F
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6130T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6132
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6134
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6136
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6138
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6138F
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6138P
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6138T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6140
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6142
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6142F
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6144
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6146
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6148
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6148F
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6150
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6152
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6154
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8153
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8156
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8158
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8160
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8160F
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8160T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8164
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8168
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8170
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8176
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8176F
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8180
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4108
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4109T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4110
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4112
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4114
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4114T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4116
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4116T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2124
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2124G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2126G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2134
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2136
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2144G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2146G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2174G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2176G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2176M
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2186G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2186M
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2224
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2224G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2226G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2226GE
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2234
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2236
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2244G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2246G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2254ME
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2254ML
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2274G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2276G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2276M
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2276ME
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2276ML
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2278G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2278GE
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2278GEL
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2286G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2286M
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|E-2288G
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Bronze 3204
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Bronze 3206R
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5215
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5215L
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5217
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5218B
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5218N
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5218R
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5218T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5220
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5220R
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5220S
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5220T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5222
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6208U
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6209U
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6210U
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6212U
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6222V
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6226
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6226R
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6230
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6230N
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6230R
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6230T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6238
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6238L
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6238T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6240
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6240L
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6240R
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6240Y
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6242
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6242R
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6244
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6246R
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6248
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6248R
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6250
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6250L
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6252
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6252N
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6254
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6256
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6258R
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6262V
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold Gold 5218
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold Gold 6238R
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold6246
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Goldv 6234
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8253
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8256
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8260
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8260L
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8260Y
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8268
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8270
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8276
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8276L
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8280
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8280L
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 9221
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 9222
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 9242
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 9282
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4208
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4209T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4210
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4210R
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4210T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4214
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4214R
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4214Y
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4215
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4215R
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4216
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-2223
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-2225
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-2235
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-2245
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-2255
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-2265
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-2275
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-2295
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-3223
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-3225
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-3235
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-3245
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-3245M
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-3265
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-3265M
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-3275
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-3275M
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-10855M
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-10885M
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-1250
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-1250E
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-1250P
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-1250TE
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-1270
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-1270E
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-1270P
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-1270TE
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-1290
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-1290E
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-1290P
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-1290T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|W-1290TE
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5315Y
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5317
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5318N
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5318S
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5320
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 5320T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6312U
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6314U
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6326
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6330
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6330N
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6334
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6336Y
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6338
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6338N
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6338T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6342
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6346
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6348
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold 6354
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Gold Gold 5318Y
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8351N
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8352S
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8352V
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8352Y
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8358
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8358P
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8360Y
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8368
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8368Q
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8380
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4309Y
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4310
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4310T
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4314
|Intel®
|Xeon®
|Silver 4316
Windows 11 – wspierane procesory AMD
|AMD
|AMD
|3015e
|AMD
|AMD
|3020e
|AMD
|Athlon™
|Gold 3150C
|AMD
|Athlon™
|Gold 3150U
|AMD
|Athlon™
|Silver 3050C
|AMD
|Athlon™
|Silver 3050e
|AMD
|Athlon™
|Silver 3050U
|AMD
|Athlon™
|3000G
|AMD
|Athlon™
|300GE
|AMD
|Athlon™
|300U
|AMD
|Athlon™
|320GE
|AMD
|Athlon™
|Gold 3150G
|AMD
|Athlon™
|Gold 3150GE
|AMD
|Athlon™
|Silver 3050GE
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7232P
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7252
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7262
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7272
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7282
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7302
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7302P
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7352
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7402
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7402P
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7452
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7502
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7502P
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7532
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7542
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7552
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7642
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7662
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7702
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7702P
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7742
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7F32
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7F52
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7F72
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7H12
|AMD
|EPYC™
|72F3
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7313
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7313P
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7343
|AMD
|EPYC™
|73F3
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7413
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7443
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7443P
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7453
|AMD
|EPYC™
|74F3
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7513
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7543
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7543P
|AMD
|EPYC™
|75F3
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7643
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7663
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7713
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7713P
|AMD
|EPYC™
|7763
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3
|3250C
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3
|3250U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3
|3200G with Radeon™ Vega 8 Graphics
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3
|3200GE
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3
|3200U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3
|3350U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3
|2300X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3
|5300U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3
|3100
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3
|3300U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3
|4300G
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3
|4300GE
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3
|4300U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3
|5400U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3 PRO
|3200G
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3 PRO
|3200GE
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3 PRO
|3300U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3 PRO
|4350G
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3 PRO
|4350GE
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3 PRO
|4450U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 3 PRO
|5450U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|3400G with Radeon™ RX Vega 11 Graphics
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|3400GE
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|3450U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|3500C
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|3500U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|3550H
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|3580U Microsoft Surface® Edition
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|2500X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|2600
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|2600E
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|2600X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|5500U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|3500 Processor
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|3600
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|3600X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|3600XT
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|4600G
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|4500U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|4600GE
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|4600H
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|4600U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|5600H
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|5600HS
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|5600U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5
|5600X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5 PRO
|3400G
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5 PRO
|3400GE
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5 PRO
|3500U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5 PRO
|2600
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5 PRO
|3600
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5 PRO
|4650G
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5 PRO
|4650GE
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5 PRO
|4650U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 5 PRO
|5650U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|3700C
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|3700U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|3750H
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|3780U Microsoft Surface® Edition
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|2700
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|2700E Processor
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|2700X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|5700U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|3700X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|3800X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|3800XT
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|4700G
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|4700GE
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|4700U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|4800H
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|4800HS
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|4800U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|5800H
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|5800HS
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|5800U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|5800
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7
|5800X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7 PRO
|3700U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7 PRO
|2700
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7 PRO
|2700X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7 PRO
|4750G
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7 PRO
|4750GE
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7 PRO
|4750U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 7 PRO
|5850U
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 9
|3900 Processor
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 9
|3900X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 9
|3900XT
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 9
|3950X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 9
|4900H
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 9
|4900HS
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 9
|5900HS
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 9
|5900HX
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 9
|5980HS
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 9
|5980HX
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 9
|5900
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 9
|5900X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 9
|5950X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ 9 PRO
|3900
|AMD
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™
|2920X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™
|2950X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™
|2970WX
|AMD
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™
|2990WX
|AMD
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™
|3960X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™
|3970X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™
|3990X
|AMD
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO
|3945WX
|AMD
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO
|3955WX
|AMD
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO
|3975WX
|AMD
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO
|3995WX
Windows 11 – wspierane procesory Qualcomm
|Qualcomm®
|Snapdragon™
|Snapdragon 850
|Qualcomm®
|Snapdragon™
|Snapdragon 7c
|Qualcomm®
|Snapdragon™
|Snapdragon 8c
|Qualcomm®
|Snapdragon™
|Snapdragon 8cx
|Qualcomm®
|Snapdragon™
|Snapdragon 8cx (Gen2)
|Qualcomm®
|Snapdragon™
|Microsoft SQ1
|Qualcomm®
|Snapdragon™
|Microsoft SQ2
Jak widać – brak tu niekiedy całych kategorii produktowych (jak np. Intel Core M, napędzającego dużo laptopów z kategorii thin&light oraz 2-in-1 m.in. z linii Surface). Niektórzy mogą się więc mocno zdziwić, kiedy ich sprawnie działający komputer nie dostanie aktualizacji do Windowsa 11. Szczególnie mowa tu o maszynach z Intelem 5,6 czy 7 generacji, które również zostały wyrzucone z listy. Czy wasza maszyna spełnia wymagania?
Jak sprawdzić czy mój komputer może dostać Windowsa 11?
Microsoft wraz z premierą nowego systemu wypuścił do sieci specjalne narzędzie PC Health Check, które pozwala sprawdzić, czy konfiguracja sprzętowa naszego komputera pozwala na zainstalowanie Windowsa 11. Niestety, jest ono bardzo nieprecyzyjne, ponieważ jeżeli coś jest nie tak, to nie wskazuje ono na to, który z komponentów peceta jest niekompatybilny, wyświetlając jedynie monit o tym, że „Windowsa nie da się zainstalować”. Tak było w moim przypadku.
Miejmy nadzieję, że Microsoft nieco podrasuje swoje narzędzie, ponieważ póki co – bardziej przeszkadza ono niż pomaga.
