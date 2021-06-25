Sprawdź, czy Twój komputer może uruchomić system Windows 11

Zapowiedziany oficjalnie wczoraj Windows 11 to nie tylko „inna nakładka” na Windowsa 10. O ile nie da się nie zauważyć podobieństw pomiędzy tymi dwoma systemami, Windows 11 wydaje się nieco ucinać z dotychczasowej wstecznej kompatybilności systemu, prawdopodobnie w celu zwiększenia swojej wydajności, responsywności i energooszczędności. Dlatego też nie wszystkie komputery, które mogą uruchomić Windows 10 będą mogły uzyskać aktualizację do Windowsa 11. Naturalnie więc konsumenci szukają odpowiedzi, czy ich komputer będzie mógł odpalić nowy system, czy też są skazani na pozostanie przy Dziesiątce (której wsparcie kończy się w 2025 r.). Dziś sprawdzimy, co jest potrzebne, by Windows 11 zadziałał.

Windows 11 – minimalne wymagania systemowe

W specjalnym dokumencie Microsoft opublikował to, jakie warunki musi spełniać komputer (stacjonarny, laptop, tablet, 2-1 etc.) by w ogóle móc myśleć o zainstalowaniu Windowsa 11. Tak więc, nowy system będzie obsługiwał wyłącznie procesory które mają dwa lub więcej rdzeni i taktują z minimalną szybkością 1 GHz. Może się to wydawać niedużo jak na dzisiejsze standardy, ale ucina to możliwość instalacji Windowsa 11 na wielu starszych oraz tańszych maszynach. Dodatkowym wymogiem jest posiadanie przynajmniej 4 GB pamięci RAM oraz 64 GB miejsca na dane na dysku. Dosyć kontrowersyjnym wymogiem (choć dla mnie jak najbardziej zrozumiałym) jest konieczność posiadania przez dany system Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0), odpowiedzialny za funkcje bezpieczeństwa (m.in. generowanie liczb pseudolosowych) oraz odblokowania SecureBoot w BIOSie. Jestem przekonany, że niejeden użytkownik PC zdziwi się, kiedy to właśnie brak tego modułu bądź zła konfiguracja BIOSu uniemożliwi mu instalacje Jedenastki. Oprócz tego wszystkie porty obsługiwane po PCIe muszą obsługiwać jakąś formę zabezpieczenia pamięci (Memory Access Protection lub Kernel DMA Protection). Co do grafiki – musi ona wspierać DirectX 12 i WDDM (Windows Display Driver Model) 2.0. Inne wymagania nie powinny sprawiać już takiego problemu. W urządzeniach z ekranem ten musi mieć powyżej 9 cali i rozdzielczość przynajmniej 720p. Jeżeli urządzenie jest wyposażone w touchpad – musi to być precision touchpad, kompatybilny ze sterownikami Microsoftu. Komputer musi mieć też jakąś formę połączenia sieciowego, czy to przez Wi-Fi, czy przez gniazdo ethernet, przynajmniej jeden port USB oraz wyjście wideo.