HBO Max – nowa usługa VOD startuje już niedługo
Zapowiedzi dotyczące HBO Max wzbudzają niemało emocji. I nie ma co się temu dziwić, ponieważ nowy serwis VOD należący do AT&T będzie skupiał ofert takich marek jak HBO, WarnerMedia, TBS czy TNT. To oznacza, że na liście znajdują się takie hity jak seriale „Rodzina Soprano”, „Gra o tron” czy inne hity HBO, a także „Przyjaciele”. Wśród filmów prym wiodą klasyki i nowości z uniwersum DC: trylogia Mrocznego Rycerza od Nolana, „Batman vs. Superman”, „Shazam” i „Aquaman”, natomiast jednym z najgorętszych tytułów będzie „Matrix”. Również dlatego, że powstaje właśnie czwarta odsłona serii od jednego z braci Wachowskich.
Widzowie liczą jednak na to, że oprócz wygodnego dostępu do takich produkcji w jednym miejscu, znajdą się tam także tytuły, o które nie było do tej pory tak łatwo lub nie były wcześniej w ogóle oferowane online. Takich filmów na liście opublikowanej przez HBO Max nie brakuje, a zapoznanie się z całym zestawieniem zajmie Wam dłuższą chwilę. Moją uwagę skupiły między innymi „2001: Odyseja kosmiczna”, „Obywatel Kane”, „Brudny Harry”, seria Godzilla, „Czarnoksiężnik z Oz”. Co ciekawe, na liście widnieje także występ Led Zeppelin pt. „The Song Remains the Same”, który powstał z wykorzystaniem nagrań z trzech pamiętnych dla fanów koncertowych wieczorów z Madison Square Garden w Nowym Jorku w 1973 roku.
HBO Max nie będzie zawierać tylko filmów, do których posiada prawa na własność, ale będzie kupować licencję na wiele innych produkcji. Dla widzów spragnionych dawnego kina dobrą wiadomością jest obecność Criterion Collection w ofercie usługi. Ta kolekcja to zbiór najbardziej docenianych filmów sprzed lat, z którymi po prostu trzeba się zapoznać. Co ciekawe, firma nie potwierdziła jeszcze, które z filmów będą dostępne na wyłączność. To, jak wiemy, w dużej mierze decyduje o sukcesie usługi lub jego braku.
Wiemy, że HBO Max startuje 27 maja, niestety nie w Polsce.
Filmy Warner Bros. w HBO Max:
- 2001: A Space Odyssey
- 42nd Street
- Adam’s Rib
- The Adventures of Robin Hood
- An American in Paris
- Ben-Hur
- Body Heat
- Bonnie and Clyde
- Bringing Up Baby
- Cannery Row
- Casablanca
- Cheyenne Autumn
- Cimarron
- Citizen Kane
- City of Angels
- Cool Hand Luke
- Countdown
- Dirty Harry
- Doctor Zhivago
- East of Eden
- Elvis: That’s the Way it is
- Footlight Parade
- Freaks
- Giant
- Girl Crazy
- Gold Diggers of 1933
- Gold Diggers of 1935
- Gone with the Wind
- How the West was Won
- Keeper of the Flame
- King Kong
- Klute
- The Little Drummer Girl
- Lolita
- The Maltese Falcon
- Mildred Pierce
- Million Dollar Mermaid
- Mrs. Soffel
- Network
- North by Northwest
- Now, Voyager
- The Nun’s Story
- Pat and Mike
- A Patch of Blue
- The Philadelphia Store
- Point Blank
- Polyester
- The Postman Always Rings Twice
- Pride and Prejudice
- Rebel Without a Cause
- Rhapsody in Blue
- Rio Bravo
- Romance on the High Seas
- The Sea of Grass
- The Searchers
- Shall We Dance
- Shoot the Moon
- Singin’ in the Rain
- The Singing Nun
- The Song Remains the Same
- A Star is Born (1954)
- A Star is Born (1976)
- A Streetcar Named Desire
- Strike Up the Band
- Tortilla Flat
- The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
- Wattstax
- The Wild Bunch
- Without Love
- The Wizard of Oz
- Woman of the Year
- Woodstock
Criterion Collection, czyli najlepsze klasyki w HBO Max:
- 8½
- …And God Created Woman
- 16 Days of Glory
- 2 or 3 Things I Know About Her
- The 3 Penny Opera
- The 39 Steps
- The 400 Blows
- The 47 Ronin: Part 1
- The 47 Ronin: Part 2
- Ali: Fear Eats the Soul
- Amarcord
- An Angel at my Table
- Ashes and Diamonds
- Atlanta’s Olympic Glory
- Au Revior Les Enfants
- Autumn Sonata
- Babette’s Feast
- Battle of Algiers
- Battleship Potemkin
- The Beales of Grey Gardens
- Beauty and the Beast
- Belle De Jour
- Bicycle Thieves
- The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant
- Black Girl
- Black Narcissus
- Black Orpheus
- Blithe Spirit
- The Blob
- Blood Simple
- Breaking the Waves
- Breathless
- Brief Encounter
- A Brief History of Time
- The Brood
- Brute Force
- Buena Vista Social Club
- Calgary ‘88: 16 Days of Glory
- Carnival of Souls
- Chimes at Midnight
- La Ciénaga
- The Circus
- City Lights
- Cleo from 5 to 7
- Cranes are Flying
- Cries and Whispers
- Crisis: Behind a Presidential Commitment
- Cronos
- Daisies
- A Day in the Country
- A Day’s Pleasure
- The Daytrippers
- Dead Man
- Desert Hearts
- Destroy All Monsters
- Diabolique
- Divorce Italian Style
- A Dog’s Life
- Don’t Look Back
- Down by Law
- The Earrings of Madame De
- Eating Raoul
- Ebirah, Horror of the Deep
- Elevator to the Gallows
- The Emporer Jones
- The Entertainer
- Equinox
- Eraserhead
- Europa
- Europe ‘51
- Eyes Without a Face
- F is for Fake
- Faces
- Fanny and Alexander
- Fantastic Planet
- Fat Girl
- First Man Into Space
- For All Mankind
- Foreign Correspondant
- The Four Feathers
- Fox and His Friends
- The Front Page
- Funny Games
- George Stevens: A Filmmakers Journey
- George Stevens: D-Day to Berlin
- Germany Year Zero
- Gidorah, The Three Headed Monster
- Gimmer Shelter
- Godzilla
- Godzilla Raids Again
- Godzilla vs Mechadodzilla
- Godzilla vs Megalon
- Godzilla vs Gigan
- Godzilla vs Hedorah
- Godzilla, King of the Monsters!
- The Gold Rush
- The Gold Rush: 1942 Version
- The Grand Olympics
- Gray’s Anatomy
- The Great Dictator
- Great Expectations
- Grey Gardens
- Hamlet
- Hanzo the Razor: Sword of Justice
- Hanzo the Razor: The Snare
- Hanzo the Razor: Who’s Got the Gold?
- A Hard Day’s Night
- Harlan County U.S.A
- Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages
- Hearts and Minds
- Henry V
- The Hidden Fortress
- Hobson’s Choice
- The Honeymoon Killers
- Hoop Dreams
- House
- I Married a Witch
- I Shot Jesse James
- I Was a Teenage Zombie
- The Idle Class
- Ikiru
- The Immigrant
- In the Mood for Love
- In Vanda’s Room
- Intermezzo
- Invasion of Astro-Monster
- Irma Vep
- Ivan the Terrible Part 1
- Ivan the Terrible Part 2
- Jubilee
- Jules and Jim
- Juliet of the Spirits
- The Jungle Book
- The Kid
- Kill!
- The Killing of a Chinese Bookie
- A king in New York
- The King of Kings
- Knife in the Water
- Kwaidan
- Lady Snowblood
- Lady Snowblood 2: Love Song of Vengeance
- The Lady Vanishes
- L’Amore
- L’Argent
- The Last Emperor
- The Last Metro
- The Last Wave
- Late Autumn
- Late Spring
- L’Avventura
- Lillehammer ‘94: Days of Glory
- Limelight
- The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog
- Lola
- Lola Montes
- Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart at the River Styx
- Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart in Peril
- Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart to Hades
- Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby in the Land of Demons
- Lone Wolf and Cub: Sword of Vengence
- Lone Wolf and Cub: White Heaven in Hell
- Loneliness of the Long Distance
- The Runner
- The Long Voyage Home
- Look Back in Anger
- Lord of the Flies
- The Lost Honor of Katarina Blum
- Love in the Afternoon
- Major Barbara
- Man Bites Dog
- The Man Who Knew Too Much
- Marriage of Maria Braun
- Masculin Feminin
- Metropolitan
- Mikey and Nicky
- Modern Times
- Mon Oncle
- Mona Lisa
- Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday
- Monsieur Verdoux
- Monterey Pop
- The Most Dangerous Game
- Motha vs Godzilla
- Mr. Arkadin
- Multiple Maniacs
- My Brilliant Career
- My Dinner with Andre
- My Life as a Dog
- My Night at Maud’s
- Nagano ‘98 Olympics: Stories of Honor and Glory
- The Naked City
- The Naked Kiss
- Nanook of the North
- Nice and Friendly
- A Night in the Show
- Night of the Living Dead
- Of Mice and Men
- Oliver Twist
- Onibaba
- Paris, Texas
- Pather Panchali
- Pay Day
- Pepe Le Moko
- Permanent Vacation
- Persona
- Picnic at Hanging Rock
- The Pilgrim
- The Player
- Police Story
- Primary
- The Private Life of Henry the VIII
- Pygmalion
- Quadrophenia
- Querelle
- Rashomon
- The Red Ballon
- Red Desert
- The Red Shoes
- Rembrandt
- The Return of Bulldog Drummond
- Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel
- Richard III
- The Rink
- The Rise of Catherine the Great
- The Rite
- The River
- Rodan
- Rome Open City
- A Room with a View
- The Ruling Class
- Sabotage
- Safety Last!
- Salesman
- Le Samourai
- Samurai Trilogy 1: Musashi Miyamoto
- Samurai Trilogy 2: Duel at Ichijoji Temple
- Samurai Trilogy 3: Duel at Ganryu Island
- Satan’s Brew
- Sawdust and Tinsel
- Scanners
- The Scarlet Pimpernel
- Scenes From a Marriage
- Schizopolis
- Seance on a Wet Afternoon
- Secrets and Lies
- Senso
- Seoul 1988
- Seven Samurai
- Seventh Seal
- The Seventh Veil
- Shadows
- Shock Corridor
- Shoot the Piano Player
- The Shooting
- The Shop on Main Street
- Shoulder Arms
- Sisters
- Smithereens
- Solaris
- Son of Godzilla
- Speedy
- Stagecoach
- La Strada
- Stranger Than Paradise
- The Stranger
- Stromboli
- Summertime
- Sunnyside
- Sweetie
- Taste of Cherry
- A Taste of Honey
- Terror of Mechagodzilla
- The Testement of Dr Mabuse
- That Hamilton Woman
- The Thief of Bagdad
- Three Colors: Blue
- Three Colors: Red
- Three Colors: White
- Throne of Blood
- Through a Glass Darkly
- Time Me Up! Time Me Down!
- Time Bandits
- The Times of Harvey Milk
- The Tin Drum
- To Be or not To Be
- Tokyo Olympiad
- Tokyo Story
- Tom Jones
- The Trial of Joan of Arc
- True Stories
- Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me
- Two English Girls
- Ugetsu
- Umberto D.
- The Umbrellas of Cherbourg
- Under the Volacno
- Vampyr
- Victim
- Vivre Sa Vie
- Voyage to Italy
- The Wages of Fear
- War and Peace
- The War of the Gargantuas
- The War Room
- Watership Down
- Weekend
- Wild Strrawberries
- Wings of Desire
- Wise Blood
- Withnail and I
- A Woman of Paris
- A Woman Under the Influencer
- The X From Outer Space
- Yojimbo
- Young and Innocent
- Young Girls
- Z
Filmy Turnera w HBO Max:
- Freedom Song
- Regular Show: The Movie
Treści licencjonowane
- Annie Hall
- The Awful Truth
- Aya
- Baby Boom
- The Bells of St. Mary’s
- Braveheart
- Capricorn One
- Castle in the Sky
- The Cat Returns
- Dr. Strangelove
- Eagle Eye
- Ella Enchanted
- From Up on Poppy Hill
- Good Will Hunting
- Harold and Maude
- Hey Arnold! The Movie
- Howl’s Moving Castle
- In Cold Blood
- Kiki’s Delivery Service
- The Killing
- Kung Fu Panda
- Last Holiday
- The Last Waltz
- Let’s Spend the Night Together
- Lilies of the Field
- Little Black Book
- The Long Goodbye
- Manhattan
- Mona Lisa Smile
- My Neighbor Totoro
- My Neighbors the Yamadas
- Nausicaa of the Walley of the Wind
- Ocean Waves
- An Officer and a Gentleman
- Once Upon a Time in the West
- Only Angels have Wings
- Only Yesterday
- Paths of Glory
- Pet Sematary
- Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
- Pom Poko
- Ponyo
- Porco Russo
- Pretty in Pink
- Princess Mononoke
- Reds
- Save the Last Dance
- The Secret World of Arrietty
- Shall We Dance?
- Shooter
- Some Kind of Beautiful
- Spirited Away
- Stealing Harvard
- Swingers
- The Take of the Princess Kaguya
- Tales from Earthsea
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
- Tropic Thunder
- Varsity Blues
- What Women Want
- When Marnie was There
- Whispers of the Heart
- The Wind Rises
- The Wood
